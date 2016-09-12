George Clooney: Deal with South Sudan now, not later

Story highlights Clooney is involved in several humanitarian projects

More than 122,000 people have fled the country

Washington (CNN) George Clooney is warning the world that it is better for international leaders to end the civil war raging in South Sudan now before it gets worse.

Clooney, an outspoken humanitarian and Democrat, told CNN's Jake Tapper Monday that people should not think of the oil-rich country, which forces aligned with its two leaders have been been engaged in retaliatory fighting in the years after it gained independence in 2011 , as just "another corrupt government."

"The reality is if South Sudan is a failed state, we've seen what influences take over in a failed state, and it's never good," Clooney said. "And that's something we'll have to deal with for generations, if we don't deal with it now. Now, it's easy. It'll be a lot harder in the years to come."

On Monday the organization Clooney co-founded, The Sentry, published a two-year investigation following the finances of South Sudan's top leaders, a report which Clooney called "explosive".

"We have these guys nailed," Clooney told Tapper. "We realized that if you can't really shame the bad guys then what you can do is follow the money and perhaps shame the people who are hiding it."

