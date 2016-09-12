Trump unveils massive metaphor a few blocks from White House

Story highlights Clinton and Trump are vying for the White House

The Trump International Hotel opened on Monday

(CNN) Donald Trump is creeping ever closer to the White House.

With the opening of his Trump International Hotel on Monday in Washington, the Republican presidential nominee's golden stamp is now only six blocks away, at the capital's Old Post Office.

The refurbished Romanesque revival mixes old marble floors from its opening in 1899 with flourishes of Trumpian tinsel, a 263-room monument to this profoundly weird political moment.

Here are a few ways the new Trump hotel is a pretty convincing metaphor for the 2016 presidential campaign:

The Trump hotel and Clinton Federal Building now stand nose to nose!

