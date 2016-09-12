Trump supporter grabs, appears to punch protester at North Carolina rally

Story highlights Trump held a rally in North Carolina

A supporter swing at a protester during the rally

Asheville, North Carolina (CNN) A man attending Donald Trump's rally here on Monday grabbed a protester by the neck and appeared to punch him in the face.

The man accosted a group of protesters who began shouting in the middle of Trump's rally and exchanged words with one man before grabbing him by the neck while brandishing his closed fist. The Trump supporter then swung at the protester, but it's unclear if the protester dodged the punch.

The incident came as Trump lambasted Hillary Clinton for calling half of his supporters a "basket of deplorables."

Trump had brought a group of supporters on stage, proclaiming them hard-working Americans, not "deplorables."

Clinton had said she regretted saying the word "half," but said she will continue to call out the "bigotry" in the Trump campaign.

