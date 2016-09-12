Story highlights Donald Trump says he took a physical last week

The health of both candidates has become a major issue in the 2016 campaign

(CNN) Donald Trump said Monday that he had a medical exam last week and will release the results "when the numbers come in," as the health of both major party presidential candidates has been thrust to the fore of the 2016 campaign following Hillary Clinton's recent pneumonia diagnosis.

Trump told Fox News during an interview that health is now "an issue" in the 2016 campaign, pointing to his recent physical exam.

"This last week, I took a physical, and I'll be releasing, when the numbers come in, hopefully they are going to be good. I think they are going to be good, I feel great, but when the numbers come in, I'll be releasing very specific numbers," Trump said.

Trump was previously scheduled to appear on the "Dr. Oz Show" on Thursday, along with his daughter Ivanka, though it's unclear what the specific details are for that appearance.

Trump also addressed his opponent's medical situation, saying he hopes Clinton "gets well soon" after she was forced to leave a September 11, 2001, terrorist attack memorial service Sunday because of "overheating," according to her campaign. That episode subsequently led to her campaign revealing that Clinton had been diagnosed with pneumonia Friday.