Story highlights Following Clinton's diagnosis of pneumonia, the Democratic presidential candidate scrapped a trip to California

Attendees will instead hear from Clinton via teleconference

White Plains, New York (CNN) Hillary Clinton's San Francisco fundraiser Monday will continue with Clinton teleconferencing into the event, donors were told last night, a last-minute fix after the Democratic nominee canceled her trip to California this week because of a pneumonia diagnosis.

Clinton and her campaign decided to scrap the trip -- which included the large fundraiser at the Masonic in San Francisco -- after the former New York senator had to leave Sunday's 9/11 memorial ceremony early and video showed her wobbling and having to be helped into her van. Sources told CNN afterward that Clinton fainted and her doctor issued a statement on Sunday afternoon saying that the Democratic nominee was diagnosed with pneumonia during a check up on Friday.

"As you may have heard today, Secretary Clinton was diagnosed with pneumonia and her doctor has advised her to rest," donors were told via email. "As a result, she won't be able to join us in person, but she will be participating via teleconference."

Aides say Clinton intends to devote her day at home to continue preparing for her first debate with Donald Trump, which is two weeks from tonight.

