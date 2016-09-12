Story highlights
- Following Clinton's diagnosis of pneumonia, the Democratic presidential candidate scrapped a trip to California
- Attendees will instead hear from Clinton via teleconference
White Plains, New York (CNN)Hillary Clinton's San Francisco fundraiser Monday will continue with Clinton teleconferencing into the event, donors were told last night, a last-minute fix after the Democratic nominee canceled her trip to California this week because of a pneumonia diagnosis.
Clinton and her campaign decided to scrap the trip -- which included the large fundraiser at the Masonic in San Francisco -- after the former New York senator had to leave Sunday's 9/11 memorial ceremony early and video showed her wobbling and having to be helped into her van. Sources told CNN afterward that Clinton fainted and her doctor issued a statement on Sunday afternoon saying that the Democratic nominee was diagnosed with pneumonia during a check up on Friday.
"As you may have heard today, Secretary Clinton was diagnosed with pneumonia and her doctor has advised her to rest," donors were told via email. "As a result, she won't be able to join us in person, but she will be participating via teleconference."
Aides say Clinton intends to devote her day at home to continue preparing for her first debate with Donald Trump, which is two weeks from tonight.
Clinton's campaign email added, "We strongly encourage you to join us at The Masonic as planned for a very memorable evening. With just 58 days until Election Day, it is important now more than ever that we have Hillary's back and continue to do all we can to elect her our next President."
The event will feature performances by k.d. lang and Lizz Wright and California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom will now speak at the event.
Clinton's pneumonia diagnosis has kicked off a discussion within the Clinton campaign about whether the candidate has been over scheduled. Even though Clinton was notified of the pneumonia diagnosis Friday, she still decided to go forward with two fundraisers, a national security meeting and press conference and multiple media interviews.
Clinton is likely to resume campaigning Wednesday, but will almost certainly not fly to Nevada. She is more likely to give her economic-themed speech in a battleground state far closer to New York: Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Ohio.