Bill Clinton: Hillary Clinton has 'rarely,' but on occasion, had dehydration spells

Story highlights Bill Clinton says Hillary Clinton is "doing fine" and recovering in New York

Clinton stumbled leaving an event Sunday morning and is suffering from pneumonia

Washington (CNN) Former President Bill Clinton says Hillary Clinton has a history of occasionally becoming severely dehydrated and suffering "the same sort of thing" she experienced when she stumbled leaving an event Sunday.

"Rarely, on more than one occasion, over the last many, many years, the same sort of thing's happened to her when she got severely dehydrated, and she's worked like a demon, as you know, as secretary of state, as a senator, and in the years since," Bill Clinton told Charlie Rose, in a clip of an interview aired on CBS Monday evening.

Hillary Clinton is "doing fine" now as she recuperates from pneumonia at home in New York, Bill Clinton said.

"She was even better last night before she went to sleep. She had a good night's sleep. She just got dehydrated yesterday," the former president told Rose of Hillary Clinton's early departure from a commemorative ceremony at Ground Zero in Manhattan -- and her stumble at her campaign van.

Clinton's campaign revealed hours later Sunday that she'd been diagnosed Friday with pneumonia, and said she'd become overheated that morning. Bill Clinton said nothing more serious is happening.

