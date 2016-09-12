Bill Clinton: Hillary Clinton has 'rarely,' but on occasion, had dehydration spells

Story highlights Bill Clinton says Hillary Clinton is "doing fine" and recovering in New York

Washington (CNN) Former President Bill Clinton says Hillary Clinton has a history of occasionally becoming severely dehydrated and suffering "the same sort of thing" she experienced when she stumbled leaving an event Sunday.

"Rarely, on more than one occasion, over the last many, many years, the same sort of thing's happened to her when she got severely dehydrated, and she's worked like a demon, as you know, as secretary of state, as a senator, and in the years since," Bill Clinton told Charlie Rose, in a clip of an interview aired on CBS Monday evening.

Hillary Clinton told CNN's Anderson Cooper Monday such episodes have happened "really only twice that I can recall."

"You know, it is something that has occurred a few times over the course of my life, and I'm aware of it, and usually can avoid it," she said. "What happened yesterday was that I just was incredibly committed to being at the memorial -- as a senator on 9/11, this is incredibly personal to me."

Bill Clinton said Hillary Clinton is "doing fine" now as she recuperates from pneumonia at home in New York.

