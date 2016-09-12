(CNN) "Can't a girl have a sick day or two?"

CNN's Christiane Amanpour posed that very question after Hillary Clinton's health was thrust into the spotlight after her wobbling departure Sunday at ground zero. Video of Clinton showed the Democratic presidential nominee leaving a 9/11 ceremony early, wobbling and slumping as she entered her vehicle. Several hours after the incident, the Clinton campaign revealed that she was diagnosed with pneumonia on Friday.

Amanpour on Monday addressed criticism lodged at the Clinton campaign for waiting two days to inform the public about her pneumonia diagnosis by pointing out what she said is a history of the media shielding health problems of American presidents.

"Surely this can't be a case of a human being having an off day," Amanpour said sarcastically. "No, like so many things Hillary the media are having a field day. Off to the races with another debilitating case of indignant outrage. This must be another typical Clinton conspiracy to fool them with a total transparency breakdown."

