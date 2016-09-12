How Clinton should handle the stumbling story

Story highlights Julian Zelizer: Clinton supporters rightly claimed it was unfair to blow up Sunday's stumbling incident

(CNN) Hillary Clinton's supporters were dismayed when the video clip started to circulate of their candidate stumbling on Sunday as she left a 9/11 event and walked toward her car. The candidate, who is suffering from walking pneumonia, according to her spokespeople, had to cancel her West Coast appearance.

Her supporters rightly claimed that it was unfair to blow up the incident. Candidates get exhausted, they get sick, and they can slip from time to time. It does not mean anything about their overall health or their campaign. It is also unfair to take a small moment like this and turn it into a 24-hour story, creating concerns that something bigger is really wrong. There is no evidence at this point to give credibility to any such claims.

But fair or not, these moments can matter. Just look at former President Gerald Ford, one of the most athletic persons to ever inhabit the White House.

Ford, who had become president when Richard Nixon resigned in August 1974, was taking on Jimmy Carter in his bid for re-election. Ford was facing a tough challenge. The economy remained in terrible shape and Americans perceived that their country's standing overseas remained tarnished as a result of Vietnam. Given that Ford never won a national election (he had been appointed by Nixon to replace Vice President Spiro Agnew when he resigned ) there were doubts about how he would perform, and many voters didn't really know much about him. Ford barely survived a primary challenge from Ronald Reagan, who attacked Ford as an establishment centrist who was not much better than the Democrats. And the Republican Party was in tatters as a result of the Watergate scandal.

Concerns that Ford was not a strong leader were also fueled by physical images that Americans had seen of the president. Politicians had been making jokes for some time that Gerald Ford was not the smartest politician around. "Jerry Ford is a nice guy," Lyndon Johnson liked to say, "but he played too much football with his helmet off."