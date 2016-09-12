Children's bedrooms around the world

Story highlights Children and their bedrooms are shown in the photo series "Where Children Sleep"

(CNN) A child's bedroom often expresses their identity. From brightly colored walls filled with posters to toys and books scattered around, it is truly their place of comfort. But for some children around the world, their bedroom is no more than a mat outside or a collection of old sheets, tires and trash on a dirt floor.

Although it has been nearly six years since Mollison's collection was first published, it still sparks conversation among people of all ages.

"I did not anticipate that 'Where Children Sleep' would be so successful," said Mollison, who is based in Venice, Italy. "I am particularly pleased that it has engaged people in imagining the lives of others in very different circumstances."

"Where Children Sleep" illustrates children's bedrooms alongside a portrait of them against a white background. Mollison chose a neutral background because he wanted to provide a sense of equality for all the kids.

