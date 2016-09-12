400 gather outside cancer-stricken teacher's window to sing for him

Story highlights
- Musician Tim McGraw posted a video of the students singing
- One teacher wrote that it was a spur-of-the-moment decision
(CNN)A lesson in compassion isn't something you expect from high school students.
But a group of 400 students from Nashville's Christ Presbyterian Academy showed up outside the home of a cancer-stricken to sing some songs of worship for him.
Ben Ellis, who teaches Latin and Bible studies at the school, is battling esophageal cancer.
In a video posted by musician Tim McGraw, the teacher is seen singing along to "Holy Spirit You are Welcome Here" with the students gathered outside his window.
"A friend sent this to me today," McGraw wrote. "The entire student body (400+ students plus HS faculty) drove to his house to worship with him."
The video has been viewed 18 million times since it was posted, and friends and family of Ellis have been posting their stories in the comments.
"Our children attend CPA and my high schoolers LOVES Mr. Ellis," Shannon Lee Seibert wrote. "The kids were giving back to him some of the love he has given to them. He is the definition of a teacher, a role model, a servant."
"Ben is my son," Bob Ellis wrote. "Through his ministry and teaching, he has positively touched countless hundreds of lives directly and many thousands indirectly. He, his wife and children are a beautiful family."
Leslie Ponder, another commenter who said she is a teacher at CPA, said the whole things was spur-of-the-moment decision.
"Students were in the middle of class...some taking quizzes and tests...and dropped everything for a bigger lesson on life, love, community, compassion."