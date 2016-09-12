400 gather outside cancer-stricken teacher's window to sing for him

Story highlights Musician Tim McGraw posted a video of the students singing

One teacher wrote that it was a spur-of-the-moment decision

(CNN) A lesson in compassion isn't something you expect from high school students.

But a group of 400 students from Nashville's Christ Presbyterian Academy showed up outside the home of a cancer-stricken to sing some songs of worship for him.

Ben Ellis, who teaches Latin and Bible studies at the school, is battling esophageal cancer.

In a video posted by musician Tim McGraw, the teacher is seen singing along to "Holy Spirit You are Welcome Here" with the students gathered outside his window.

"A friend sent this to me today," McGraw wrote. "The entire student body (400+ students plus HS faculty) drove to his house to worship with him."

