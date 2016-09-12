Breaking News

'Merica and YOLO among words added to Oxford English Dictionary

By Kelly Chen, CNN

Updated 6:56 PM ET, Mon September 12, 2016

The Oompa Loompas are creations of Roald Dahl that have gained entry to the Oxford English Dictionary.
  • Latest edition of the Oxford English Dictionary includes 1,200 additions
  • It also features an ode to Roald Dahl, with terms like "Oompa Loompa" and "scrumdiddlyumptious

(CNN)To the high fives of frat boys everywhere, colloquialisms like "'Merica," "YOLO," and "kegerator" have unironically made it to the "definitive record of the English language."

The latest edition of the Oxford English Dictionary, which includes more than 1,000 updated entries and 1,200 additions, also features an ode to Roald Dahl. You'll find new and revised Dahlesque inventions: "Oompa Loompa," "scrumdiddlyumptious," and "human bean," which the dictionary's senior assistant editor notes "is not a vegetable, although -- according to the Dahl's Big Friendly Giant -- "it comes in 'dillions of different flavors.'"
    Here's a roundup of the latest additions that make us "squee":
    Aiyah: Chinese expression of lament or exasperation. As in, "Aiyah! Why is my daughter still not married!?"
    Fuhgeddaboudit: As in, don't even bother. Example: If you're trying to get across downtown Atlanta before a Falcons game, you can fuhgeddaboudit.
    Freemium    : A business model that offers a product free but charges for special features.
    Moobs: Man boobs.
    Uptalk: When the tone of your voice goes up as if you were asking a question. Example: Many professional women feel that uptalk is why they don't get taken seriously.
    Leche flan: Delicious Filipino version of flan.
    Gender-fluid: When someone's gender identity shifts between masculine and feminine.
    Non-apology: When you're sorry not sorry.
    Scrumdiddlyumptious: Dahlesque term for delicious!
    Squee    : Squeal of joy, usually high-pitched.
    YOLO: You only live once.
    Vom: Short for "vomit"
    Westminster bubble: Used to describe the politicos and government bureaucrats working in the United Kingdom's political center.
    You can find the full list of additions here.