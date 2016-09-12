Story highlights Latest edition of the Oxford English Dictionary includes 1,200 additions

(CNN) To the high fives of frat boys everywhere, colloquialisms like "'Merica," "YOLO," and "kegerator" have unironically made it to the "definitive record of the English language."

The latest edition of the Oxford English Dictionary, which includes more than 1,000 updated entries and 1,200 additions, also features an ode to Roald Dahl. You'll find new and revised Dahlesque inventions: "Oompa Loompa," "scrumdiddlyumptious," and "human bean," which the dictionary's senior assistant editor notes "is not a vegetable, although -- according to the Dahl's Big Friendly Giant -- "it comes in 'dillions of different flavors.'"

Here's a roundup of the latest additions that make us "squee":

Aiyah: Chinese expression of lament or exasperation. As in, "Aiyah! Why is my daughter still not married!?"

Fuhgeddaboudit: As in, don't even bother. Example: If you're trying to get across downtown Atlanta before a Falcons game, you can fuhgeddaboudit.

Freemium: A business model that offers a product free but charges for special features.

