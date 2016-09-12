(CNN) Occidental College is investigating who vandalized a 9/11 memorial on campus by trashing its American flags.

The Occidental College Republican Club said it had planted 2,997 tiny flags -- one for each of the victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks -- on the quad of the Los Angeles liberal arts college of 2,100 students.

Vandals uprooted hundreds of American flags honoring victims of the September 11, 2001, attack.

"Vandals crushed, snapped and threw in the garbage every single flag," the college GOP club said on Facebook . "Not one was left in the ground. Not only did they destroy the memorial, they put posters and fliers up that shamed the victims of 9/11.

"This is beyond politics, this is about those lives that were so tragically taken."

The temporary memorial had a sign saying, "9/11 Never Forget Project," along with an "R.I.P." message to those killed in the attack; it was flanked by small flags that also lined the sidewalk.

