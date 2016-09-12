Drug addiction: There is help

Story highlights
- Millions of people are non-medical users of pain relievers, agency says
- Those suffering with drug abuse can call 1-800-662-HELP (4357)
- Treatment options should be tailored to fit an individual's needs, experts say
(CNN)Facing the reality that "I need help" and knowing where to get it are crucial steps in the battle against addiction. It is not something people can do by themselves. Here are several organizations that help addicts beat back their habits and regain their lives:
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA ) runs a free 24-hour hot line for treatment referrals and support: 1-800-662-HELP (4357). Calls are confidential and offered in English and Spanish.
The Veterans Crisis Line directs vets and their loved ones to "qualified, caring Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hot line": 1-800-273-8255, option 1.
The Partnership for Drug Free Kids has a toll-free hot line (1-855-DRUGFREE) for parents who are seeking help for their children.
One way to guarantee continued support during and after a treatment program is to find a local chapter of Narcotics Anonymous or Alcoholics Anonymous. You can do so online.