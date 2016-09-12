Story highlights Dr. Bob Sears faces disciplinary action from California's medical board

If the board decides against him, Sears' medical license could be revoked

(CNN) Pediatrician Bob Sears faces disciplinary action from California's medical board for charges of gross negligence. The board filed its administrative disciplinary action September 2 against the Orange County doctor known for his unorthodox views on vaccinations. If Sears is found guilty of the charges, the board could revoke his license to practice medicine.

According to the document filed by the board, Sears wrote a letter recommending that a 2-year-old be excused from all future vaccinations based on the mother's description of the toddler's past response to immunization shots. Sears' records include the mother's description of "shut down stools and urine" and the child becoming limp "like a ragdoll" for 24 hours after the shot.

However, the medical board accuses Sears of failing to obtain a detailed medical history, failing to maintain his letter within the child's medical chart and failing to provide evidence-based recommendations for future vaccinations.

Other negligence charges concern this same patient, referred to by the initials J.G., whom Sears treated during six visits over the course of about a year. In one instance, Sears prescribed garlic to treat J.G.'s upper respiratory illness, according to the board. Another time, Sears did not conduct neurological testing following complaints of headache after the child was hit by a hammer.

Both of these departures from the standard of care are cause for investigation, according to the medical board, which also cites Sears' failure to keep adequate medical records.