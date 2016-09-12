Story highlights The path to the top winds through rocky, uneven terrain

Officers had a lift-chair built for the boy

(CNN) It isn't easy to tread through rocky terrain to get to your dream destination when you're wheelchair-bound with cerebral palsy.

It is, though, when you have a team of police officers determined to make your dream come true.

Sidney Cook is 11. And one item loomed large over all others on his family's bucket list: to visit Cape York, the northernmost point of the continent of Australia.

A sign at the tip of Cape York is a popular tourist attraction and it had been the Cook family's dream trip for years.

But Sidney has cerebral palsy, and the path to the top winds is a difficult hike. So the family dream took a backseat.

