(CNN) Rickie Fowler may have failed to reach the final of the lucrative FedEx Cup playoffs, but the US golfer has been handed a chance to salvage his season at the Ryder Cup.

Fowler narrowly missed out on a place at the 30-man Tour Championship after finishing tied for 59th at the BMW Championship on Sunday -- it left him 31st in the standings.

However, on Monday the world No. 9 was given one of three wildcards by US Ryder Cup captain Davis Love for the clash with Europe at Hazeltine.

The 27-year-old will make his third appearance in the prestigious team event, but his first on home soil, having been named along with J.B. Holmes and Matt Kuchar.