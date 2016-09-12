Story highlights Rihanna channels Marie Antoinette on the September cover of CR Fashion Book

Editor Carine Roitfeld gave CNN Style an exclusive preview of the shoot

This September Carine Roitfeld celebrates the launch of issue 9 of CR Fashion Book with a contributing editorship for CNN Style. See more here.

(CNN) Wearing a pink corset with long sleeves embellished with pink bows and French lace, a simple red ribbon choker around her neck and her face partly obscured by cigar smoke, Rihanna looks straight at Terry Richardson's lens, oozing the provocative allure of a modern day Marie Antoinette for CR Fashion Book's ninth issue, themed around the doomed French queen.

Recalling the photo shoot, CR editor in chief and founder Carine Roitfeld says she and Richardson traveled to London to photograph Rihanna the day after the pop star had performed in Manchester.

"She's so funny to work with, we had a lot of fun," Roitfeld says, adding that Rihanna fully embraced the concept, loving the idea that the French queen had been, like herself, a trend setter unafraid to take fashion risks.

An exclusive image from Rihanna's shoot in the latest issue of CR Fashion Book.

"Marie Antoinette was possibly the first trendsetter. She launched fashion trends -- maybe sometimes ridiculous ones, like a boat on your hair -- before she became, finally, the first fashion victim too, no?" remarks Roitfeld.

Read More