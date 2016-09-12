Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Exclusive: Rihanna stuns as modern Marie Antoinette in CR Fashion Book

By Sonia Kolesnikov-Jessop, for CNN

Updated 10:31 AM ET, Mon September 12, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rihanna stars on the cover of CR Fahion Book&#39;s latest issue interpreting a modern Marie Antoinette.
Photos:
Rihanna stars on the cover of CR Fahion Book's latest issue interpreting a modern Marie Antoinette.
Hide Caption
1 of 4
The shoot was styled by Carine Roitfeld and photographed by Terry Richardson
Photos:
The shoot was styled by Carine Roitfeld and photographed by Terry Richardson
Hide Caption
2 of 4
An exclusive image from inside the CR Fashion book shoot with Rihanna.
Photos:
An exclusive image from inside the CR Fashion book shoot with Rihanna.
Hide Caption
3 of 4
Model Lara Stone also features in the latest issue, photographed by Sebastian Faena.
Photos:
Model Lara Stone also features in the latest issue, photographed by Sebastian Faena.
Hide Caption
4 of 4
carine roitfeld 17carine roitfeld 18carine roitfeld 20carine roitfeld 21

Story highlights

  • Rihanna channels Marie Antoinette on the September cover of CR Fashion Book
  • Editor Carine Roitfeld gave CNN Style an exclusive preview of the shoot

This September Carine Roitfeld celebrates the launch of issue 9 of CR Fashion Book with a contributing editorship for CNN Style. See more here.

(CNN)Wearing a pink corset with long sleeves embellished with pink bows and French lace, a simple red ribbon choker around her neck and her face partly obscured by cigar smoke, Rihanna looks straight at Terry Richardson's lens, oozing the provocative allure of a modern day Marie Antoinette for CR Fashion Book's ninth issue, themed around the doomed French queen.

Recalling the photo shoot, CR editor in chief and founder Carine Roitfeld says she and Richardson traveled to London to photograph Rihanna the day after the pop star had performed in Manchester.
    "She's so funny to work with, we had a lot of fun," Roitfeld says, adding that Rihanna fully embraced the concept, loving the idea that the French queen had been, like herself, a trend setter unafraid to take fashion risks.
    An exclusive image from Rihanna&#39;s shoot in the latest issue of CR Fashion Book.
    An exclusive image from Rihanna's shoot in the latest issue of CR Fashion Book.
    "Marie Antoinette was possibly the first trendsetter. She launched fashion trends -- maybe sometimes ridiculous ones, like a boat on your hair -- before she became, finally, the first fashion victim too, no?" remarks Roitfeld.
    Read: Inside Paris' most scandalous salons with Ellen von Unwerth
    Read More

    Reinventing an icon

    Jean Paul Gaultier reflects on the great French fashion rebels
    Jean Paul Gaultier's fashion rebel army
    Styled by Roitfeld, Rihanna channels a libertine Marie Antoinette on one cover, provocatively grasping one breast while wearing a pink Dior jacket complemented by the brand's latest fine jewelry collection, which was inspired by the décor of the Palace of Versailles. (Rihanna is one of the official faces of Dior.)
    On the other, she's dressed in an alluring outfit by Dilara Findikoglu.
    "Rihanna was very, very happy to wear a very young, almost unknown designer on one of the covers, because she's been very supportive of emerging designers" says Roitfeld.
    Roitfeld explains the 384-page edition of CR Fashion Book was not conceived as a retrospective of the late queen's life, but as a contemporary interpretation of "if Marie Antoinette was here today," with all the frivolity, drama and excess.
    Read: Celebrating effortlessly cool Parisian street style
    She imagined Marie Antoinette going to Studio 54 (an unrecognizable Joan Small covered in glitter makeup, shot by Mario Sorrenti); as a young African queen (Willow Smith with face tattoos, photographed by Bruce Weber); and a rock 'n' roll version (Sasha Pivovarova, shot by Rory van Millingen and Brigitte Niedermair).
    "I think it's a very funny issue and it's my favorite," Roitfeld muses.
    Lara Stone by Sebastian Faena, CR Fashion Book Issue 9
    Lara Stone by Sebastian Faena, CR Fashion Book Issue 9
    Meanwhile, the accompanying men's issue looks at the social dynamics in male-female relationships, and is dedicated to Roitfeld's lifelong partner, Christian Restoin.
    "He doesn't know it yet. It's going to be a complete surprise when he sees his picture inside. Maybe he's going to be furious, I don't know," she says, sounding mildly concerned by the prospect.
    "He has always been the one who gave me the best ideas when I was working at French Vogue. He's been a very supportive person, and this is my thank you to him for helping me so much. People tell me I have good taste, but he has better taste than me!"
    The new issue of CR Fashion Book features Rihanna on the cover shot by Terry Richardson.
    Photos: The many covers of Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book
    Issue 9 - Marie AntoinetteThe new issue of CR Fashion Book features Rihanna on the cover shot by Terry Richardson.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 16
    Carine Roitfeld and Terry Richardson reimagined Rihanna as a modern-day Marie Antoinette. Roitfeld explained the theme: &quot;The magazine is crafted around key elements of her [Marie Antoinette&#39;s] life -- her exuberant sense of fashion, her elaborate hairdos, her intense sexuality -- almost like a modern biography through fashion imagery. And on the cover is Rihanna, who shares with Marie Antoinette an air of royalty that I, and the world it seems, find intoxicating.&quot;
    Photos: The many covers of Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book
    Issue 9 - Marie AntoinetteCarine Roitfeld and Terry Richardson reimagined Rihanna as a modern-day Marie Antoinette. Roitfeld explained the theme: "The magazine is crafted around key elements of her [Marie Antoinette's] life -- her exuberant sense of fashion, her elaborate hairdos, her intense sexuality -- almost like a modern biography through fashion imagery. And on the cover is Rihanna, who shares with Marie Antoinette an air of royalty that I, and the world it seems, find intoxicating."
    Hide Caption
    2 of 16
    English model Kate Upton was shot by Bruce Weber for the very first issue of CR Fashion Book, which Roitfeld described as her &quot;laboratory of dreams&quot;.
    Photos: The many covers of Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book
    Issue 1 - RebirthEnglish model Kate Upton was shot by Bruce Weber for the very first issue of CR Fashion Book, which Roitfeld described as her "laboratory of dreams".
    Hide Caption
    3 of 16
    The cover shoot by Bruce Weber was meant to emulate a modern nursery rhyme.
    Photos: The many covers of Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book
    Issue 1 - RebirthThe cover shoot by Bruce Weber was meant to emulate a modern nursery rhyme.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 16
    For the second issue Carine Roitfeld explored her passion for the art of movement.
    Photos: The many covers of Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book
    Issue 2 - Dance For the second issue Carine Roitfeld explored her passion for the art of movement.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 16
    Ballet star Sergei Polunin was photographed by director Gus van Sant to cover the second issue.
    Photos: The many covers of Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book
    Issue 2 - DanceBallet star Sergei Polunin was photographed by director Gus van Sant to cover the second issue.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 16
    The third issue of CR Fashion Book saw Kim Kardashian on the cover, shot by Karl Lagerfeld and art directed by Riccardo Tisci.
    Photos: The many covers of Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book
    Issue 3 - HopeThe third issue of CR Fashion Book saw Kim Kardashian on the cover, shot by Karl Lagerfeld and art directed by Riccardo Tisci.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 16
    The reverse cover featured a story shot by Bruce Weber, starring model Emily Ratajkowski.
    Photos: The many covers of Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book
    Issue 3 - HopeThe reverse cover featured a story shot by Bruce Weber, starring model Emily Ratajkowski.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 16
    Roitfeld explored one of her favorite subjects in the fourth issue, featuring Lindsay Wixson as E.T. by Sebastian Faena and Gigi Hadid shot by Bruce Weber.
    Photos: The many covers of Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book
    Issue 4 - Fairy TalesRoitfeld explored one of her favorite subjects in the fourth issue, featuring Lindsay Wixson as E.T. by Sebastian Faena and Gigi Hadid shot by Bruce Weber.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 16
    Photographed by Pierre Debusschere, Beyonce was the cover star for the fifth issue, with guest creative direction by Riccardo Tisci.
    Photos: The many covers of Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book
    Issue 5 - BeyoncePhotographed by Pierre Debusschere, Beyonce was the cover star for the fifth issue, with guest creative direction by Riccardo Tisci.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 16
    This issues celebrated Carine Roitfeld&#39;s personal view on beauty: &quot;individual, extreme, unique, and never merely pretty.&quot;
    Photos: The many covers of Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book
    Issue 6 - Jolie laideThis issues celebrated Carine Roitfeld's personal view on beauty: "individual, extreme, unique, and never merely pretty."
    Hide Caption
    11 of 16
    The multiple covers, featuring young model talent, were photographed by Karl Lagerfeld and Anthony Maule.
    Photos: The many covers of Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book
    Issue 6 - Jolie laideThe multiple covers, featuring young model talent, were photographed by Karl Lagerfeld and Anthony Maule.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 16
    In September 2015, Carine Roitfeld explored the theme of classicism and eccentricity in contemporary culture. Lady Gaga was photographed by Bruce Weber for the covers, in the singer&#39;s first entirely un-retouched story.
    Photos: The many covers of Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book
    Issue 7 - EccentricIn September 2015, Carine Roitfeld explored the theme of classicism and eccentricity in contemporary culture. Lady Gaga was photographed by Bruce Weber for the covers, in the singer's first entirely un-retouched story.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 16
    The biggest ever issue of CR Fashion Book, featured three separate volumes for over 500 pages of content. Gigi Hadid featured as one of the main covers, shot by Sebastian Faena.
    Photos: The many covers of Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book
    Issue 8 - Made in AmericaThe biggest ever issue of CR Fashion Book, featured three separate volumes for over 500 pages of content. Gigi Hadid featured as one of the main covers, shot by Sebastian Faena.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 16
    Staz Lindes photographed by Bjorn Looss.
    Photos: The many covers of Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book
    Issue 8 - Made in AmericaStaz Lindes photographed by Bjorn Looss.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 16
    Roitfeld explored one of her favorite subjects in the fourth issue, featuring Lindsay Wixson as E.T. by Sebastian Faena and Gigi Hadid shot by Bruce Weber.
    Photos: The many covers of Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book
    Issue 4 - Fairy TalesRoitfeld explored one of her favorite subjects in the fourth issue, featuring Lindsay Wixson as E.T. by Sebastian Faena and Gigi Hadid shot by Bruce Weber.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 16
    carine roitfeld 17carine roitfeld 18carine roitfeld 1carine roitfeld 2carine roitfeld 4carine roitfeld 3carine roitfeld 5carine roitfeld 6carine roitfeld 20carine roitfeld 9carine roitfeld 13carine roitfeld 11carine roitfeld 14carine roitfeld 15carine roitfeld 16carine roitfeld 20