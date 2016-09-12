(CNN) What does it take to dress Selena Gomez, the world's most followed celebrity on Instagram?

Lee is a relatively new name in the fashion industry, having made his post-grad fashion debut in 2009.

In the years since, his eponymous label has become a regular at major fashion weeks around the world, and can be spotted worn by celebrities all across the red carpet.

Emma Watson, Cara Delevingne and supermodel Miranda Kerr can regularly be seen in his creations.

The designer even considers rapper Kanye West a friend, after the two collaborated on a shoe for Lee's London Fashion Week debut in 2011.

A "brilliant technician" -- as describe by Vogue -- Lee's newest collection was revealed at New York Fashion Week on September 10.

CNN Style spoke to the designer about fashion, architecture, and the growing influence of technology in design.

Singer Selena Gomez wears Dion Lee on her Revival tour. (Photo: @visionelie)

Who is the Dion Lee woman?

She has an element of strength and sophistication. She knows what she wants, and what she wants is intelligent design -- tailored lines and references to strong sculptural silhouettes.

What makes the Dion Lee label unique?

The cast, construction and sculpting of each garment. I'm attracted to the technicalities of constructing apparel. For me, it's more than the end product; it's all about the process of creating unique fabrications and playing with different visual techniques.

When did you decide that you wanted to be a fashion designer?

There wasn't one particular light bulb moment, but it was a steady growth throughout my childhood.

I've always been interested in clothes because they're a way of communicating and expressing who you are. But when I was in high school, I began to explore art and design.

I decided to pursue an education in fashion design because it allowed me to mix all these multiple elements -- art, design, construction -- all in one. But the thing about studying fashion design is that you're never sure where it will lead you.

Where do you find inspiration?

Travel. When you explore the world, you see how people dress in different cultures, you see how people adapt fashion as a way to communicate, you see different films, music, buildings. Everything little thing can influence you.

Japan is one place that I always return to for inspiration. Japanese architecture, in particular, draws me in because of this incredible ability to balance contemporary architecture with traditional design.

Church of light by Tadao Ando

I find the architect Tadao Ando particularly influential. His work shows this conscious connection to the natural environment and allows for a beautiful use of natural light -- but it is done so with an incredibly minimal approach.

How has architecture shown up in your designs?

Architecture, interior design, furniture design -- all these mediums are so incredible because they have the ability to change the way people act and interact with one another.

It's amazing to see how a space has been constructed by the architect, then transformed by the interior designer, and further converted by the furniture.

From a fashion designer's perspective, there are a lot of parallels between the mapping and construction of buildings and interiors and what I do: creating patterns that cater to the body.

Tell us about the collection you revealed at New York Fashion Week.

A public art installation by artist Heinz Mack.

For this collection, I looked to kinetic arts and sculptures, and was inspired by two artists in particular: Heinz Mack and Gunther Uecker.

Both Mack and Uecker work with light and movement in their art. I too tried to create visual effects by playing with movement while also maintaining a strong linear design.

These two aesthetics are quite interesting together. They create an incredible optical effect when you see them on the body.

And what's next? How do you think clothing will be revolutionized in the next 50 years?

It's interesting to see that technology is already influencing the way we manufacture textiles. We're going to see increased interaction between the wearer and the materials; design will become more interactive, a part of our bodies. With wearable tech, we're already starting to see this take form.