Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

David Cameron resigns from UK Parliament

James Masters, CNN

Updated 12:21 PM ET, Mon September 12, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

David Cameron resigns parliament seat

    JUST WATCHED

    David Cameron resigns parliament seat

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(65 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Cameron: "I now look forward to a life outside of Westminster, but hope to continue to play a part in public service"
  • The former Prime Minister had been in Parliament since 2001

(CNN)From world leader to the wilderness in just under three months.

David Cameron, the former British Prime Minister, has announced he will stand down as a member of Parliament for his constituency of Witney immediately, triggering a by-election.
    Cameron, who has served in Parliament since 2001, stepped down as Prime Minister in the aftermath of June's Brexit vote in which the UK decided to leave the European Union.
    He had previously said that he was "keen to continue" in his role as a backbench MP after stepping away from Downing Street but has since decided such a role is untenable.
    A look back at David Cameron&#39;s time as UK Prime Minister
    Photos: A look back at Prime Minister David Cameron
    David Cameron&#39;s time as British prime minister is coming to a close as he hands over the reins to Theresa May.
    Photos: A look back at Prime Minister David Cameron
    David Cameron's time as British prime minister is coming to a close as he hands over the reins to Theresa May.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 16
    Cameron was a fresh-faced candidate for leadership of the Conservative Party when he beat David Davis, Liam Fox and Kenneth Clarke to the post in October 2005.
    Photos: A look back at Prime Minister David Cameron
    Cameron was a fresh-faced candidate for leadership of the Conservative Party when he beat David Davis, Liam Fox and Kenneth Clarke to the post in October 2005.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 16
    The newly-elected Cameron leaves his parliamentary office on December 7, 2005 in London.
    Photos: A look back at Prime Minister David Cameron
    The newly-elected Cameron leaves his parliamentary office on December 7, 2005 in London.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 16
    Cameron and his wife Samantha wave on the steps of Downing Street on May 11, 2010 after he took office.
    Photos: A look back at Prime Minister David Cameron
    Cameron and his wife Samantha wave on the steps of Downing Street on May 11, 2010 after he took office.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 16
    Cameron stands beside the then London Mayor Boris Johnson as the Olympic cauldron is lit for the Paralympic Games on August 24, 2012 in London.
    Photos: A look back at Prime Minister David Cameron
    Cameron stands beside the then London Mayor Boris Johnson as the Olympic cauldron is lit for the Paralympic Games on August 24, 2012 in London.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 16
    Cameron urges Scotland not to vote to leave the UK during a pre-referendum speech in Aberdeen ahead of the 2014 vote.
    Photos: A look back at Prime Minister David Cameron
    Cameron urges Scotland not to vote to leave the UK during a pre-referendum speech in Aberdeen ahead of the 2014 vote.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 16
    Cameron speaks at a memorial service for Sir Winston Churchill in January 2015, commemorating the 50th Anniversary of his state funeral.
    Photos: A look back at Prime Minister David Cameron
    Cameron speaks at a memorial service for Sir Winston Churchill in January 2015, commemorating the 50th Anniversary of his state funeral.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 16
    Cameron bows as he greets Queen Elizabeth II during the Mexican President&#39;s state visit on March 3, 2015.
    Photos: A look back at Prime Minister David Cameron
    Cameron bows as he greets Queen Elizabeth II during the Mexican President's state visit on March 3, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 16
    The Prime Minister feeds orphaned lambs ahead of the 2015 general election.
    Photos: A look back at Prime Minister David Cameron
    The Prime Minister feeds orphaned lambs ahead of the 2015 general election.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 16
    Cameron is captured on camera eating a hot dog with a knife and fork during the 2015 general election campaign.
    Photos: A look back at Prime Minister David Cameron
    Cameron is captured on camera eating a hot dog with a knife and fork during the 2015 general election campaign.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 16
    The Prime Minister talks with Theresa May during the state visit of China&#39;s Xi Jinping in October 2015.
    Photos: A look back at Prime Minister David Cameron
    The Prime Minister talks with Theresa May during the state visit of China's Xi Jinping in October 2015.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 16
    Cameron puts on a pair of wellington boots after severe flooding hit large parts of northern England in December 2015.
    Photos: A look back at Prime Minister David Cameron
    Cameron puts on a pair of wellington boots after severe flooding hit large parts of northern England in December 2015.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 16
    Cameron tries to get the youth vote in April 2016, ahead of the referendum on the UK&#39;s membership of the European Union.
    Photos: A look back at Prime Minister David Cameron
    Cameron tries to get the youth vote in April 2016, ahead of the referendum on the UK's membership of the European Union.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 16
    Cameron attends a remembrance service for Labour MP Jo Cox, who was murdered in her constituency in June.
    Photos: A look back at Prime Minister David Cameron
    Cameron attends a remembrance service for Labour MP Jo Cox, who was murdered in her constituency in June.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 16
    The Camerons walk back into 10 Downing Street after David Cameron announces his resignation following the UK&#39;s decision to leave the European Union on June 23.
    Photos: A look back at Prime Minister David Cameron
    The Camerons walk back into 10 Downing Street after David Cameron announces his resignation following the UK's decision to leave the European Union on June 23.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 16
    Cameron steps down as Prime Minister on July, 13, 2016.
    Photos: A look back at Prime Minister David Cameron
    Cameron steps down as Prime Minister on July, 13, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 16
    005 david cameron look back001 david cameron look back002 david cameron look back003 david cameron look back006 david cameron look back007 david cameron look back08 david cameron look back009 david cameron look back011 david cameron look back012 david cameron look back013 david cameron look back14 david cameron look back15 david cameron look back17 david cameron look back19 david cameron look back010 david cameron look back
    "In my view, the circumstances of my resignation as Prime Minister and the realities of modern politics make it very difficult to continue on the backbenches without the risk of becoming a diversion to the important decisions that lie ahead for my successor in Downing Street and the Government," he said in a statement Monday.
    Read More
    "I fully support Theresa May and have every confidence that Britain will thrive under her strong leadership.
    "I now look forward to a life outside of Westminster, but hope to continue to play a part in public service and to make a real and useful contribution to the country I love."
    Cameron, 49, became Conservative leader in 2005 and Prime Minister in 2010.
    He said he had conferred with his successor before making his decision public.
    Well, that was quick! U.K. has a new Prime Minister
    British Prime Minister Theresa May and husband Philip May wave outside 10 Downing Street on July 13, 2016 in London, England.

      JUST WATCHED

      Well, that was quick! U.K. has a new Prime Minister

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Well, that was quick! U.K. has a new Prime Minister 02:20
    "I spoke to Theresa May and she was very understanding about this decision," Cameron told ITV.
    "I support her. I support what she's doing. She's got off to a cracking start. Obviously I'm going to have my own views about different issues; people would know that. And that's really the point.
    Read: 'Winnie the Pooh' or 'West Wing?'
    "As a former prime minister it is very difficult, I think, to sit as a backbencher and not be an enormous diversion and distraction from what the government is doing.
    "I don't want to be that distraction. I want Witney to have an MP that can play a full role in parliamentary and political life in a way that I think I would find very difficult, if not impossible."
    Under Cameron's leadership, the Conservatives won the 2010 general election, ending Labour's 13 years in government, although the party was forced into entering a coalition government with the Liberal Democrats.
    During his time as Prime Minister, he introduced same-sex marriage in 2013 and held off the threat of Scottish independence after a referendum in 2014.
    He led the party to a second consecutive election victory last year but had already declared that he had no intention of staying on for a third term in office.
    David Cameron says goodbye
    uk pm david cameron last questions goodbye_00004127

      JUST WATCHED

      David Cameron says goodbye

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    David Cameron says goodbye 01:41
    In the end, Cameron's undoing was his belief that he could end the constant infighting within the Conservative Party over the UK's position in Europe.
    His decision to call a referendum proved an unnecessary and costly gamble.
    He attempted to use the economy to persuade voters that remaining in Europe would be best for Britain. But "Project Fear," as it was dubbed by his opponents, failed to resonate with a divided country.
    "I'm sure I will be remembered for keeping that pledge to hold a referendum when many people thought that promise would never be kept," he told ITV.
    Read: How did Cameron grade?
    "But I hope that people will look back at the 11 years I was leader of the Conservative Party and six years as Prime Minister of our country as a time when we did create a stronger economy -- 1,000 people found work for every day I was prime minister -- and we did make some important social reforms ... and the Conservative Party went from being in the doldrums and getting beaten to being a modernizing, winning force in British politics.
    "But the historians will have to work all that out. I obviously now am going to be looking at a new life, but I'm only 49 -- I hope I can still contribute in terms of public service and contribute to our country."
    Who is Theresa May?
    Who is Theresa May?

      JUST WATCHED

      Who is Theresa May?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Who is Theresa May? 01:18
    May, who is now tasked with dealing with the fallout from Brexit, expressed pride in having served alongside her predecessor.
    "I was proud to serve in David Cameron's Government -- and under his leadership we achieved great things," May wrote on her Facebook Page.
    "Not just stabilizing the economy, but also making great strides in delivering serious social reform.
    "His commitment to lead a one nation Government is one that I will continue -- and I thank him for everything he has done for the Conservative Party and the country. I wish him and his family well for the future."
    Cameron is now focusing on that future, and while he did not elaborate on his plans, he insisted he would not shy away from campaigning on the issues he is passionate about.
    "The only firm decision I've made is to leave the House of Commons and stop being an MP -- as I say, with a heavy heart, because I've loved the jobs but I don't think it works for a former prime minister who resigned in my circumstances and with all the new government needs to do," he added.
    "Issues for the future. I'll decide them in the future and, hopefully, as I say, continue to make some ... public service contribution to this country. I want to continue campaigning on the local, national and indeed international issues that were part of my prime ministership where I think we made some good progress. There's still a lot more to be done."