(CNN) In the short time he's been alive, this newborn has already experienced his fair share of drama on the high seas.

The baby boy was born aboard a Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) refugee and migrant rescue vessel operating in the Mediterranean on Monday morning.

Faith was already having contractions when she left #Libya and was terrified she'd give birth on the rubber boat. pic.twitter.com/fEgSFbBQUy — MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) September 12, 2016

His mother Faith was "already having contractions when she left Libya and was terrified she'd give birth on the rubber boat," said MSF in a tweet.

It was a "very normal birth in dangerously abnormal conditions," added the charity's midwife, Jonquil Nicholl.

The newborn with mother Faith, big brother Rollres and MSF midwife Jonquil Nicholl.

The boy's dramatic entry into the world comes after around 2,300 migrants were rescued in 18 sea missions on Sunday, according to the Italian Coast Guard.

