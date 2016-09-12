Austrian election could be postponed over faulty envelope glue

Story highlights Voters complained postal ballot forms were not sticking properly

Election originally held in May, scheduled for a do-over in October, potentially postponed until December

(CNN) Austria's upcoming presidential election is in a sticky situation, with the government considering postponing the vote over faulty glue on postal forms.

Many voters complained that postal ballots were coming unstuck, Interior Ministry spokesman Alexander Marakovits told CNN, adding that the issue could jeopardize the results of the scheduled October 2 election.

The government has now put forward a proposal to delay the vote until December 4, which will first need to be approved by Austria's parliament. A final decision is expected this week.

A new company has been asked to print the postal ballot forms, Marakovits said.

Postponed... again?

