Audience members crash Ryan Lochte's debut on 'Dancing with the Stars'

(CNN) Protesters rushed the stage after Ryan Lochte's first performance on "Dancing with the Stars," interrupting the live show Monday evening. The incident occurred as Lochte was receiving one of the judge's critique of his dance routine.

Although the show was live, the actual incident was not shown on camera by ABC.

Throughout the brief incident, the camera stayed focused on judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who yelled "Excuse me!" multiple times as clamor rose in the audience and onstage.

"Off! Off!" she yelled, gesturing for the intruders to get off stage.

JUST WATCHED Lochte: 'I over-exaggerated' Olympics robbery story Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Lochte: 'I over-exaggerated' Olympics robbery story 01:35

The network went to a commercial break, but the camera briefly showed Lochte and his dancing partner, Cheryl Burke, as both appeared flustered and surprised.

"Dancing with the Stars" host Tom Bergeron addressed the interruption after the commercial break.

"We had to go to break because we had a little incident," he said, although he didn't clarify any further. Bergeron thanked the security team on the show.

He also asked Lochte how he was doing after the interruption.

"So many feelings are going through my head right now," said the Olympic swimmer. "I'm a little hurt."

After the show, Lochte told CNN that he was saddened by what happened.

"You know, at that moment, I was really heartbroken," he said. "My heart just sunk. It felt like somebody just ripped it apart."

But Lochte added he "had to brush it off."

"I had to realize that I came out here in front of millions. I did something that I not know how to do -- I don't know how to dance," he said. "And I gave it my all and I'm glad I did it and I'm glad I'm here."

His dancing partner, Burke said she was "completely shocked" but "beyond" proud of him.

CNN has reached out to ABC and "Dancing with the Stars" for comment.

Lochte joined Season 23 of "Dancing With The Stars" after a spate of negative publicity he received for admitting he "over-exaggerated" claims that he and fellow swimmers were robbed at gunpoint in Rio de Janeiro.

CNN crews captured two of the suspected protesters outside of the event being led away in handcuffs. One man called Lochte "a liar."

Lochte's fellow cast members rallied around the Olympic champ after the incident.

Professional dancer Witney Carson, who this year is paired with Robert Van Winkle, known best as Vanilla Ice, said she'd never seen anything like the incident during her time on the show.

"I think it was just saddening and disheartening more than anything because this is such a positive show and we're all about putting people in a positive light," she said. "For somebody to want to ruin that for Ryan is just really, really hard."

Van Winkle also offered Lochte his support.

"He won the gold medal for this country, folks. Get over the bull story, whatever. It doesn't matter," he said. "He's a hero and he's a great guy on top of that."

Former NFL wide receiver Calvin Johnson, Jr. told CNN the "unfortunate" event no doubt put "a damper" on Lochte's debut, but said he gave his fellow dancer a pep talk backstage.

"You know, you have to keep pushing, have another great week next week," he said. "It sucks to have somebody like that in the crowd do those kinds of things. Nobody's perfect. Everybody makes mistakes."

"Dancing with the Stars" airs Mondays on ABC.