"Rob & Chyna" was exactly what you'd expect from a Kardashian TV spin-off

(CNN) Kongratulations are in order for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, who revealed the sex of the next kid-ashian in the season premiere of their new E! reality series, "Rob & Chyna."

Their first child is going to be a girl.

To Rob, this meant his dreams of having a boy to carry out the family name were dashed -- for now. For Chyna, this meant joy and, later, another reason to unleash anger upon Rob after he prematurely revealed the baby's sex to his mother after the couple had agreed to keep it a secret.

It was the kind of spat viewers of any and all installments from the Kardashian TV Kollection know well: A small argument becomes a bigger argument. A bigger argument turns into angry phone calls and FaceTimes. The phone calls then go unanswered. If such a thing were possible, you bet Apple's iPhone would have a cast credit on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

So excited to welcome another little princess to our family. Congrats Rob & Chyna! I love you both! 👑👶🏻 #RobandChyna pic.twitter.com/1XMmUWtWFn — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 12, 2016

The broadcast disputes always end the same: slight resolution, a confessional and a mini cliffhanger for next week.

