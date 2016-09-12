Toronto (CNN) Much was made of the Oscar David Oyelowo didn't win for his role as Martin Luther King, Jr. in 2014's acclaimed "Selma." Yet Oyelowo, now the star of Disney's upcoming "Queen of Katwe," says the snub didn't bother him because the role was about more than just accolades.

"Why I do what I do is to share a story with an audience," Oyelowo told CNN at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday. "Any perception of what I should or shouldn't have got just made people more aware of the film, so you could argue that regardless of what anyone thinks, the ultimate thing you hope is that more people get to see your film. At the end of the day, that's why you do it."

Following two years of controversy over a lack of nominations for people of color in the Oscars' acting categories, the Academy has taken measures to include more diversity in its ranks.

Related: Movie Academy seeks to promote diversity with expanded roster of new members

Oyelowo's "Queen of Katwe" co-star Lupita Nyong'o, who won an Oscar for 2013's "12 Years a Slave," is happy to see the steps that the Academy is taking.

Read More