Story highlights
- His fashion show featured 5 plus-size models
- Siriano has said he didn't set out to champion diversity
(CNN)There was very little fanfare before five plus-size models took to the runway for Christian Siriano's New York Fashion Week show.
But boy was there a lot of talk after.
Siriano is being hailed for his inclusiveness, as Twitter lights up with thanks for the designer
Siriano has been steadily building his reputation in the fashion industry since winning season four of "Project Runway" in 2008.
He has long been vocal about his desire to dress all body shapes and recently partnered with plus-size clothing giant Lane Bryant for a special collection.
But it was his stepping forward to style "Ghostbusters" star Leslie Jones for that film's premiere that has won him some of the biggest headlines of his career thus far. Jones had complained that she could not find a designer willing to dress her.
Siriano told Glamour that he didn't start out trying to be a champion of diversity. He said he grew up with his mother wearing sizes 16 and 18 and a sister who wears size 00 clothing so he gets the spectrum of women's body types.
"I think it's great that we're just doing what we do—and then it turned into a thing," he said. "I think it's worked because I'm just into women—and for my design, it's all about the body."