(CNN) There was very little fanfare before five plus-size models took to the runway for Christian Siriano's New York Fashion Week show.

But boy was there a lot of talk after.

Siriano is being hailed for his inclusiveness, as Twitter lights up with thanks for the designer

Hats off to Christian Siriano for using plus size models for his S/S17 collection. I absolutely LOVE this. #NYFW pic.twitter.com/VZmEN587JP — Meena (@meenavoguee) September 11, 2016

idc what hf twitter says but props to christian siriano for using plus size models on the runway pic.twitter.com/33FjwabHIU — ️ (@saintfuls) September 11, 2016

There are designers who talk about dressing all women, and then there's Christian Siriano.

https://t.co/CKYSlT8bvi — Phanendra Deka (@DhrubRaaj) September 11, 2016

Siriano has been steadily building his reputation in the fashion industry since winning season four of "Project Runway" in 2008.

He has long been vocal about his desire to dress all body shapes and recently partnered with plus-size clothing giant Lane Bryant for a special collection.

