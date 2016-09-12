Celine Dion shows off impressive rap skills on 'Ellen'

(CNN) "My career is going to end tonight," Celine Dion declared when Ellen DeGeneres challenged her to rap on Monday's show.

If anything, the 48-year-old singer proved there's nothing she can't do with her million-dollar chops.

Although hesitant at first, Dion rapped lyrics from several hit songs including Nelly's "Hot in Herre," LMFAO's "Shots" and even Missy Elliott's "Work It."

But when it came to Britney Spears' 2013 hit, "Work B**ch," the Grammy-winner refused to repeat the derogatory lyrics and even said, "I could not go on with what was written there, sorry about that."

