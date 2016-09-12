Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Celine Dion shows off impressive rap skills on 'Ellen'

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 10:01 AM ET, Mon September 12, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)"My career is going to end tonight," Celine Dion declared when Ellen DeGeneres challenged her to rap on Monday's show.

If anything, the 48-year-old singer proved there's nothing she can't do with her million-dollar chops.
Related Link: Celine Dion: 'I lost the love of my life'
    Although hesitant at first, Dion rapped lyrics from several hit songs including Nelly's "Hot in Herre," LMFAO's "Shots" and even Missy Elliott's "Work It."
    But when it came to Britney Spears' 2013 hit, "Work B**ch," the Grammy-winner refused to repeat the derogatory lyrics and even said, "I could not go on with what was written there, sorry about that."
    Read More
    That's okay Celine Dion, our hearts will go on.