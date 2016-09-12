Beyoncé's backup dancer pops the question during 'Single Ladies'

(CNN) Now that's how you put a ring on it!

Beyoncé's backup dancer, John Silver, popped the question to fellow dancer, Ashley Everett during a Queen Bey concert in St. Louis on Saturday. Naturally, the proposal took place during a performance of "Single Ladies."

"She's my queen, so I feel like it's only right to come out here in my hometown," Silver said to the audience.

Everett -- who is Beyoncé's dance captain -- appeared to be blown away by the surprise. (Her answer was an enthusiastic, yes.)

Beyoncé stood to the side to give the couple their moment before she joked, "Now let's see you do the choreography after that!"

Read More