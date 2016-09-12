Amy Poehler wins her first Emmy, finally

Story highlights Poehler and Fey won for an "SNL" guest appearance

Poehler had been nominated multiple times

(CNN) Amy Poehler won't be able to host an Emmy losers party anymore.

The "Parks and Recreation" star had been nominated 18 times for an Emmy as an actor, writer and producer, but had never won. All that changed this weekend after she nabbed a statue at the Creative Arts Emmys.

Poehler shared the outstanding guest actress in a comedy series award with Tina Fey for their recent appearance on an episode of "Saturday Night Live." It marked the first time a pair was nominated in the category.

Neither was in attendance at the awards ceremony.

Prior to her win, Poehler had taken being the Susan Lucci of the Primetime Emmys in stride (Lucci was famously nominated 19 times at the Daytime Emmys for her role in "All My Children" before she won in 1999).

