Amy Poehler wins her first Emmy, finally

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 8:19 AM ET, Mon September 12, 2016

Fans love Tina Fey and Amy Poehler starring together as they did as siblings in the film &quot;Sisters.&quot; It&#39;s not the first time these &quot;First Ladies of Comedy&quot; combined their talents. Here&#39;s a look at their partnership over the years:
Fans love Tina Fey and Amy Poehler starring together as they did as siblings in the film "Sisters." It's not the first time these "First Ladies of Comedy" combined their talents. Here's a look at their partnership over the years:
The women of &quot;Saturday Night Live&quot; -- from left, Fey, Rachel Dratch, Poehler, Ana Gasteyer and Maya Rudolph -- are honored at a 2002 event in New York.
In December 2004, Fey and Poehler attend an event at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
Fey and Poehler: 'First Ladies of Comedy'In December 2004, Fey and Poehler attend an event at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
Fey and Poehler co-anchored the &quot;Weekend Update&quot; segment of &quot;Saturday Night Live&quot; until 2006, when Fey left to focus on her NBC sitcom &quot;30 Rock.&quot; Fey and Poehler were reunited, along with Poehler&#39;s new &quot;Weekend Update&quot; co-host Seth Meyers, when Fey hosted &quot;SNL&quot; in February 2008.
Fey and Poehler: 'First Ladies of Comedy'Fey and Poehler co-anchored the "Weekend Update" segment of "Saturday Night Live" until 2006, when Fey left to focus on her NBC sitcom "30 Rock." Fey and Poehler were reunited, along with Poehler's new "Weekend Update" co-host Seth Meyers, when Fey hosted "SNL" in February 2008.
Fey and Poehler stop by MTV&#39;s &quot;Total Request Live&quot; in April 2008.
Fey and Poehler: 'First Ladies of Comedy'Fey and Poehler stop by MTV's "Total Request Live" in April 2008.
Fey and Poehler co-starred in the 2008 film &quot;Baby Mama.&quot; When Fey&#39;s character discovers that she&#39;s unable to get pregnant, she hires Poehler&#39;s character to be her surrogate.
Fey and Poehler: 'First Ladies of Comedy'Fey and Poehler co-starred in the 2008 film "Baby Mama." When Fey's character discovers that she's unable to get pregnant, she hires Poehler's character to be her surrogate.
The women promote &quot;Baby Mama&quot; at the 2008 Tribeca Film Festival.
Fey and Poehler: 'First Ladies of Comedy'The women promote "Baby Mama" at the 2008 Tribeca Film Festival.
At the Emmys in September 2008, Fey and Poehler present the award for best supporting actor in a comedy series.
Fey and Poehler: 'First Ladies of Comedy'At the Emmys in September 2008, Fey and Poehler present the award for best supporting actor in a comedy series.
Fey and Poehler attend a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2010.
Fey and Poehler: 'First Ladies of Comedy'Fey and Poehler attend a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2010.
Fey and Poehler greet each other on the red carpet at the 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Fey and Poehler: 'First Ladies of Comedy'Fey and Poehler greet each other on the red carpet at the 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The nominees for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series -- from left, Fey, Martha Plimpton, Melissa McCarthy, Poehler, Edie Falco and Laura Linney -- join each other on stage at the 2011 Emmy Awards. McCarthy ended up winning the award.
Fey and Poehler: 'First Ladies of Comedy'The nominees for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series -- from left, Fey, Martha Plimpton, Melissa McCarthy, Poehler, Edie Falco and Laura Linney -- join each other on stage at the 2011 Emmy Awards. McCarthy ended up winning the award.
Fey sneaks up on Poehler at InStyle&#39;s Golden Globes afterparty in 2012.
Fey and Poehler: 'First Ladies of Comedy'Fey sneaks up on Poehler at InStyle's Golden Globes afterparty in 2012.
Fey and Poehler attend Comedy Central&#39;s &quot;Night of Too Many Stars&quot; to support autism programs in October 2012.
Fey and Poehler: 'First Ladies of Comedy'Fey and Poehler attend Comedy Central's "Night of Too Many Stars" to support autism programs in October 2012.
Fey and Poehler host the 2014 Golden Globe Awards. It was their second straight year hosting the event.
Fey and Poehler: 'First Ladies of Comedy'Fey and Poehler host the 2014 Golden Globe Awards. It was their second straight year hosting the event.
(CNN)Amy Poehler won't be able to host an Emmy losers party anymore.

The "Parks and Recreation" star had been nominated 18 times for an Emmy as an actor, writer and producer, but had never won. All that changed this weekend after she nabbed a statue at the Creative Arts Emmys.
    Poehler shared the outstanding guest actress in a comedy series award with Tina Fey for their recent appearance on an episode of "Saturday Night Live." It marked the first time a pair was nominated in the category.
    Neither was in attendance at the awards ceremony.
    Prior to her win, Poehler had taken being the Susan Lucci of the Primetime Emmys in stride (Lucci was famously nominated 19 times at the Daytime Emmys for her role in "All My Children" before she won in 1999).
    In 2013, Poehler and fellow "loser" Jon Hamm of "Mad Men" hosted an Emmy Party Losers Lounge following the Emmy Awards ceremony. Emmy winners were only allowed to attend if they made a donation to charity.
    The event raised almost $20,000 for the Worldwide Orphans fund.
    The Creative Arts Emmys ceremony will air Saturday at 8 p.m. EST on FXX. The 68th Emmy Awards will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday.