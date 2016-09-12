Amy Poehler wins her first Emmy, finally

Photos: Fey and Poehler: 'First Ladies of Comedy'
Fans love Tina Fey and Amy Poehler starring together as they did as siblings in the film "Sisters." It's not the first time these "First Ladies of Comedy" combined their talents. Here's a look at their partnership over the years:
The women of "Saturday Night Live" -- from left, Fey, Rachel Dratch, Poehler, Ana Gasteyer and Maya Rudolph -- are honored at a 2002 event in New York.
In December 2004, Fey and Poehler attend an event at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
Fey and Poehler co-anchored the "Weekend Update" segment of "Saturday Night Live" until 2006, when Fey left to focus on her NBC sitcom "30 Rock." Fey and Poehler were reunited, along with Poehler's new "Weekend Update" co-host Seth Meyers, when Fey hosted "SNL" in February 2008.
Fey and Poehler stop by MTV's "Total Request Live" in April 2008.
Fey and Poehler co-starred in the 2008 film "Baby Mama." When Fey's character discovers that she's unable to get pregnant, she hires Poehler's character to be her surrogate.
The women promote "Baby Mama" at the 2008 Tribeca Film Festival.
At the Emmys in September 2008, Fey and Poehler present the award for best supporting actor in a comedy series.
Fey and Poehler attend a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2010.
Fey and Poehler greet each other on the red carpet at the 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The nominees for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series -- from left, Fey, Martha Plimpton, Melissa McCarthy, Poehler, Edie Falco and Laura Linney -- join each other on stage at the 2011 Emmy Awards. McCarthy ended up winning the award.
Fey sneaks up on Poehler at InStyle's Golden Globes afterparty in 2012.
Fey and Poehler attend Comedy Central's "Night of Too Many Stars" to support autism programs in October 2012.
Fey and Poehler host the 2014 Golden Globe Awards. It was their second straight year hosting the event.