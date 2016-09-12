North Korea makes rare public appeal for flood relief

Story highlights A severe flood has exposed cracks in N. Korea's worker's paradise narrative

N. Korean state media reported on the Workers' Party's public appeal

So far, 133 people have been killed and 395 people are missing

(CNN) North Korea usually projects itself to the world as a fully functioning worker's paradise.

Yet severe flooding in the country's northeast has resulted in a rare admission that all is not so well.

According to a report published Sunday by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) -- North Korea's official state media -- the country's northeast has been affected by the "heaviest downpour" since 1945, with "tens of thousands" of buildings destroyed and people left homeless and "suffering from great hardship."

Rainfall is forecast to move through the region, with amounts ranging from 25 to 100 millimeters (1 to 4 inches) expected to fall in some areas of the northern parts of North Korea in the next 48 hours.

Figures released by the United Nations' Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs confirmed the natural disaster.

Citing North Korean government data, the report described how heavy rains resulting from Typhoon Lionrock had triggered flooding in areas such as Musan and Yonsa counties and Hoeryong City in North Hamgyong province. So far, 133 people have been killed, 395 people are missing and 140,000 people are in "urgent need of assistance."