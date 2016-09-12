MH370: Did a fire break out on doomed Malaysia airlines flight?

Story highlights Claims of new MH370 debris found in Madagascar

Evidence of alleged burn marks inside the plane yet to be confirmed

(CNN) He's the man who has already made a name for himself by finding parts of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 but has Blaine Gibson unveiled a brand new mystery?

Gibson says he has located evidence that appears to show burn marks. If true, it would be the first time such marks have been found on remnants of the aircraft.

The pieces, which were recovered near Sainte Luce, in southeastern Madagascar, are yet to be independently verified.

MH370, which was flying from Kuala Lumpur to Malaysia, disappeared in March 2014 with 239 people on board.

Debris piece with burn/scorch marks to both sides found at Sainte Luce, Madagascar

The new discoveries were all sent to investigators at the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB).