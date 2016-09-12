Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

MH370: Did a fire break out on doomed Malaysia airlines flight?

James Masters and Chieu Luu, CNN

Updated 4:51 PM ET, Mon September 12, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Malaysia Airlines flight 370 disappeared on March 8, 2014. As of May 2016, authorities have definitively linked one piece of debris to the plane, while four other pieces are believed to &quot;almost certainly&quot; come from the missing aircraft. A flaperon from a Boeing 777 was found on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean in July 2015. Authorities later confirmed the debris came from MH370.
Photos: MH370 debris
Reunion Island debrisMalaysia Airlines flight 370 disappeared on March 8, 2014. As of May 2016, authorities have definitively linked one piece of debris to the plane, while four other pieces are believed to "almost certainly" come from the missing aircraft. A flaperon from a Boeing 777 was found on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean in July 2015. Authorities later confirmed the debris came from MH370.
Hide Caption
1 of 6
Two pieces of debris were found in Mozambique, in December 2015 and February 2016. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said both pieces &quot;almost certainly&quot; came from the missing plane.
Photos: MH370 debris
ATSB debris part 1 Two pieces of debris were found in Mozambique, in December 2015 and February 2016. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said both pieces "almost certainly" came from the missing plane.
Hide Caption
2 of 6
An examination of stenciling and other identifiable features were used to link the debris to MH370.
Photos: MH370 debris
ATSB debris part 2An examination of stenciling and other identifiable features were used to link the debris to MH370.
Hide Caption
3 of 6
Two more pieces of debris, found in March 2016, were also deemed to have &quot;almost certainly&quot; come from MH370, according to the ATSB.
Photos: MH370 debris
ATSB debris part 3Two more pieces of debris, found in March 2016, were also deemed to have "almost certainly" come from MH370, according to the ATSB.
Hide Caption
4 of 6
One piece is believed to be from the plane&#39;s Rolls Royce engine, while the other matched a Boeing 777 interior closet panel.
Photos: MH370 debris
ATSB debris part 4One piece is believed to be from the plane's Rolls Royce engine, while the other matched a Boeing 777 interior closet panel.
Hide Caption
5 of 6
A piece of aircraft debris found in Tanzania and transported to Australia, which the country&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://minister.infrastructure.gov.au/chester/releases/2016/July/dc081_2016.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Infrastructure and Transport minister&lt;/a&gt; said was &#39;highly likely&#39; from MH370.
Photos: MH370 debris
A piece of aircraft debris found in Tanzania and transported to Australia, which the country's Infrastructure and Transport minister said was 'highly likely' from MH370.
Hide Caption
6 of 6
08 reunion island debris 073002 Mozambique Plane Debris01 MH370 Mozambiquedebris part 3 mossell bay south africa mh37002 MH370 debris part 4 door panel02 mh370 debris 0720

Story highlights

  • Claims of new MH370 debris found in Madagascar
  • Evidence of alleged burn marks inside the plane yet to be confirmed

(CNN)He's the man who has already made a name for himself by finding parts of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 but has Blaine Gibson unveiled a brand new mystery?

Gibson says he has located evidence that appears to show burn marks. If true, it would be the first time such marks have been found on remnants of the aircraft.
    The pieces, which were recovered near Sainte Luce, in southeastern Madagascar, are yet to be independently verified.
    MH370, which was flying from Kuala Lumpur to Malaysia, disappeared in March 2014 with 239 people on board.
    Debris piece with burn/scorch marks to both sides found at Sainte Luce, Madagascar
    Debris piece with burn/scorch marks to both sides found at Sainte Luce, Madagascar
    The new discoveries were all sent to investigators at the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB).
    Read More
    The ATSB was unavailable for comment.
    Debris piece with burn/scorch marks to both sides.
    Debris piece with burn/scorch marks to both sides.
    Gibson, a U.S. lawyer from Seattle, is leading a self-funded hunt for the missing plane in an exhaustive search that has taken him from the Maldives to Mauritius and Myanmar.
    "I've been very involved in the search for Malaysia 370, just out of personal interest and in a private group -- not in a for-profit way or journalistic way," Gibson told CNN in March.
    In June 2016, Gibson discovered between 15 to 20 washed-up personal items on a Madagascar beach, including a small backpack, a computer case and several cabin-sized carry-on items.
    "Until I or someone else finds the plane and the truth about what happened to it and the passengers, [I'll keep going]," he told CNN in March.
    "The search must go on, it can't stop when the present search area is exhausted. We have to solve this mystery," he added.
    Malaysia Airlines flight 370 disappeared on March 8, 2014. As of May 2016, authorities have definitively linked one piece of debris to the plane, while four other pieces are believed to &quot;almost certainly&quot; come from the missing aircraft. A flaperon from a Boeing 777 was found on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean in July 2015. Authorities later confirmed the debris came from MH370.
    Photos: MH370 debris
    Reunion Island debrisMalaysia Airlines flight 370 disappeared on March 8, 2014. As of May 2016, authorities have definitively linked one piece of debris to the plane, while four other pieces are believed to "almost certainly" come from the missing aircraft. A flaperon from a Boeing 777 was found on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean in July 2015. Authorities later confirmed the debris came from MH370.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 6
    Two pieces of debris were found in Mozambique, in December 2015 and February 2016. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said both pieces &quot;almost certainly&quot; came from the missing plane.
    Photos: MH370 debris
    ATSB debris part 1 Two pieces of debris were found in Mozambique, in December 2015 and February 2016. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said both pieces "almost certainly" came from the missing plane.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 6
    An examination of stenciling and other identifiable features were used to link the debris to MH370.
    Photos: MH370 debris
    ATSB debris part 2An examination of stenciling and other identifiable features were used to link the debris to MH370.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 6
    Two more pieces of debris, found in March 2016, were also deemed to have &quot;almost certainly&quot; come from MH370, according to the ATSB.
    Photos: MH370 debris
    ATSB debris part 3Two more pieces of debris, found in March 2016, were also deemed to have "almost certainly" come from MH370, according to the ATSB.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 6
    One piece is believed to be from the plane&#39;s Rolls Royce engine, while the other matched a Boeing 777 interior closet panel.
    Photos: MH370 debris
    ATSB debris part 4One piece is believed to be from the plane's Rolls Royce engine, while the other matched a Boeing 777 interior closet panel.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 6
    A piece of aircraft debris found in Tanzania and transported to Australia, which the country&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://minister.infrastructure.gov.au/chester/releases/2016/July/dc081_2016.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Infrastructure and Transport minister&lt;/a&gt; said was &#39;highly likely&#39; from MH370.
    Photos: MH370 debris
    A piece of aircraft debris found in Tanzania and transported to Australia, which the country's Infrastructure and Transport minister said was 'highly likely' from MH370.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 6
    08 reunion island debris 073002 Mozambique Plane Debris01 MH370 Mozambiquedebris part 3 mossell bay south africa mh37002 MH370 debris part 4 door panel02 mh370 debris 0720
    Debris from a Boeing 777 washed up on the western Indian Ocean island of Reunion in the last week of July 2015.
    Ocean currents could indeed have taken the debris from where it's thought MH370 came down to Reunion, the head of the ATSB said at the time.
    Gibson at Riake Beach.
    Gibson at Riake Beach.
    On August 5 of last year, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak confirmed the debris was from the missing plane.
    In the year since then, five other pieces of wreckage have been discovered which investigators say are likely from Malaysia Airlines 370.

    MH370: Timeline of found parts

    • March
      2016

      1

      Engine Cowling

      Found: Mossel Bay, South Africa

      Status: Almost certainly" from MH370

    • March
      2016

      2

      Main Cabin Interior Panel

      Found: Rodrigues Island, Mauritius

      Status: "Almost certainly" from MH370

    • Feb
      2016

      3

      Horizontal Stabilizer

      Found: Rodrigues Island, Mauritius

      Status: "Almost certainly" from MH370

    • Dec
      2015

      4

      Flap Track Fairing

      Found: Mozambique Beach

      Status: "Almost certainly" from MH370

    • July
      2015

      5

      Flaperon

      Found: Reunion Island

      Status: Confirmed as from MH370

    • March
      2014

      !

      MH370 goes missing

    Updated June 26, 2016