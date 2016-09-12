Why 'tents of love' are popping up in Chinese colleges

Story highlights Chinese parents accompany their children to start college

Many of the kids are the first in the family to go to university

Photos sparked debate about whether kids are independent enough

(CNN) These are called "love tents" but they're not what you think.

Chinese colleges have come up with an unusual way to help freshmen settle in.

They turn their gyms into campsites for moms and dads, some of whom have traveled thousands of miles across the country, to say goodbye.

For the past five years, Tianjin University in northern China has provided free accommodation for parents in what it calls "tents of love." Other schools let parents sleep on mats in school gymnasiums.

Chinese workers arrange sleeping facilities for parents of freshmen at Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xi'an.

"Going to college is a life moment and my parents didn't want to miss that," said Xiong Jinqi, a freshman at Tianjin University majoring in applied chemistry.

