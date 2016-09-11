Photos: The sun rises over the Pentagon on Sunday prior to a morning ceremony to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. The Pentagon Memorial commemorates the 184 lives lost at the Pentagon and onboard American Airlines Flight 77 that day. Hide Caption 1 of 15

A firefighter rings a bell as family members, emergency workers and others attend a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum on Sunday in New York City.

An American flag stands among names on the 9/11 memorial before the start of the 15th anniversary memorial service to 9/11 victims in New York.

A woman hugs a man during a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York.

A group of motorcycle riders look over the north memorial pool Sunday during services marking the 15th anniversary of September 11 at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York.

A man honors a lost loved one at a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York City.

A girl cries while reading the names of the victims during a ceremony Sunday marking the 15th anniversary of September 11 attacks at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York.

An Army service member salutes during the a ceremony remembering the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum.

Family members embrace Sunday during the 15th-anniversary service at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

US military personnel attend a memorial ceremony on the 15th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks at the International Security Assistance Force headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Attendees hold photographs of loved ones lost in the September 11 terrorist attacks at a commemoration ceremony Sunday at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York.

United Airlines flight attendants Clarice Rinker and Janeen Brown embrace by the Wall of Names at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on the 15th anniversary of the terror attacks. Their fellow flight attendants and pilots were killed when Flight 93 crashed in a field near Shanksville.

Military personnel salute during a ceremony Sunday to mark the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the Pentagon Memorial in Washington, DC.

People attending Sunday's ceremony at the Pentagon.