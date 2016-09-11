Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks

Updated 1:47 PM ET, Sun September 11, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The sun rises over the Pentagon on Sunday prior to a morning ceremony to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. The Pentagon Memorial commemorates the 184 lives lost at the Pentagon and onboard American Airlines Flight 77 that day.
Photos:
The sun rises over the Pentagon on Sunday prior to a morning ceremony to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. The Pentagon Memorial commemorates the 184 lives lost at the Pentagon and onboard American Airlines Flight 77 that day.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
A firefighter rings a bell as family members, emergency workers and others attend a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum on Sunday in New York City.
Photos:
A firefighter rings a bell as family members, emergency workers and others attend a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum on Sunday in New York City.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
An American flag stands among names on the 9/11 memorial before the start of the 15th anniversary memorial service to 9/11 victims in New York.
Photos:
An American flag stands among names on the 9/11 memorial before the start of the 15th anniversary memorial service to 9/11 victims in New York.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
A woman hugs a man during a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York.
Photos:
A woman hugs a man during a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
A group of motorcycle riders look over the north memorial pool Sunday during services marking the 15th anniversary of September 11 at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York.
Photos:
A group of motorcycle riders look over the north memorial pool Sunday during services marking the 15th anniversary of September 11 at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
A man honors a lost loved one at a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York City.
Photos:
A man honors a lost loved one at a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York City.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
A girl cries while reading the names of the victims during a ceremony Sunday marking the 15th anniversary of September 11 attacks at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York.
Photos:
A girl cries while reading the names of the victims during a ceremony Sunday marking the 15th anniversary of September 11 attacks at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
An Army service member salutes during the a ceremony remembering the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum.
Photos:
An Army service member salutes during the a ceremony remembering the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
Family members embrace Sunday during the 15th-anniversary service at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.
Photos:
Family members embrace Sunday during the 15th-anniversary service at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.
Hide Caption
9 of 15
US military personnel attend a memorial ceremony on the 15th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks at the International Security Assistance Force headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Photos:
US military personnel attend a memorial ceremony on the 15th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks at the International Security Assistance Force headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Hide Caption
10 of 15
Attendees hold photographs of loved ones lost in the September 11 terrorist attacks at a commemoration ceremony Sunday at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York.
Photos:
Attendees hold photographs of loved ones lost in the September 11 terrorist attacks at a commemoration ceremony Sunday at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York.
Hide Caption
11 of 15
United Airlines flight attendants Clarice Rinker and Janeen Brown embrace by the Wall of Names at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on the 15th anniversary of the terror attacks. Their fellow flight attendants and pilots were killed when Flight 93 crashed in a field near Shanksville.
Photos:
United Airlines flight attendants Clarice Rinker and Janeen Brown embrace by the Wall of Names at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on the 15th anniversary of the terror attacks. Their fellow flight attendants and pilots were killed when Flight 93 crashed in a field near Shanksville.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
Military personnel salute during a ceremony Sunday to mark the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the Pentagon Memorial in Washington, DC.
Photos:
Military personnel salute during a ceremony Sunday to mark the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the Pentagon Memorial in Washington, DC.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
People attending Sunday&#39;s ceremony at the Pentagon.
Photos:
People attending Sunday's ceremony at the Pentagon.
Hide Caption
14 of 15
President Barack Obama lays a wreath during a ceremony Sunday at the Pentagon Memorial to mark the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Photos:
President Barack Obama lays a wreath during a ceremony Sunday at the Pentagon Memorial to mark the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Hide Caption
15 of 15
01 Sept 11 15th 091102 Sept 11 15th 091116 Sept 11 15th 091104 Sept 11 15th 091105 Sept 11 15th 091106 Sept 11 15th 091115 Sept 11 15th 091108 Sept 11 15th 091109 Sept 11 15th 091110 Sept 11 15th 091111 Sept 11 15th 091115 Sept 11 15th 091112 Sept 11 15th 091113 Sept 11 15th 091114 Sept 11 15th 0911
Memorial ceremonies were held Sunday in New York City, at the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to mark the 15th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.