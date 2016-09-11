Story highlights 2,977 people died in the attacks of September 11, 2001

The first moment of silence will be at 8:46 a.m., the time of the first attack

(CNN) Fifteen years ago Sunday, the United States changed forever when four airliners crashed into the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a field outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The age of terror had begun.

"September 11, 2001, touched every single one of us," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Saturday during a memorial service at St. Patrick's Cathedral for the city's fire department. "There is no New Yorker who somehow evaded the pain of that day. We all felt it. We all were affected. Everyone felt it. Everyone suffered."

The 2,977 men and women who died in the attacks are being remembered this weekend with parades and memorials throughout the country. Special services will be held at the spots where the planes crashed.

JUST WATCHED Firefighter makes ultimate sacrifice on 9/11 Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Firefighter makes ultimate sacrifice on 9/11 02:27

At Ground Zero, where the towers stood, the first moment of silence will be observed at 8:46 a.m. ET -- the time the first plane hit the North Tower.