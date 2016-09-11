Story highlights Wawrinka wins in four sets

Collects third major

Djokovic deprived of 13th major

(CNN) Stan Wawrinka considers himself to be a cut below the "Big Four" in tennis. But when it comes to toppling Novak Djokovic lately at grand slams -- the leading member, on current form, of the illustrious quartet that also includes Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray -- Wawrinka has no equal.

He demonstrated it again Sunday, upsetting the world No. 1, 6-7 (1-7) 6-4 7-5 6-3, in a bruising US Open final to win a third grand slam title. To the side of the court on Arthur Ashe stadium in New York, '9/11/01' was inscribed 15 years after the September 11, 2001 attacks in the city.

Djokovic sizzled at the start, racing to a 4-1 lead. But in allowing Wawrinka to find his way into the first set, the match veered in a different, and for Djokovic, displeasing direction. Djokovic was broken to end the second and third sets, before suffering physically in the fourth.

The 31-year-old Wawrinka possesses thunderous strokes able to penetrate the perhaps unparalleled defense of Djokovic, with his versatile one-handed backhand attracting the majority of the plaudits. But don't forget the forehand, which is among the most punishing around.

Wawrinka, who struck a stunning 46 winners, became the oldest men's champion at the US Open since Ken Rosewall in 1970.

Read More