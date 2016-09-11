(CNN) Stan Wawrinka considers himself to be a cut below the "Big Four" in tennis. But when it comes to toppling Novak Djokovic lately at grand slams -- the leading member, on current form, of the illustrious quartet that also includes Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray -- Wawrinka has no equal.

He demonstrated it again Sunday, upsetting the world No. 1, 6-7 (1-7) 6-4 7-5 6-3, in a bruising US Open final to win a third grand slam title.

Djokovic sizzled at the start, racing to a 4-1 lead. But in allowing Wawrinka to find his way into the first set, the match veered in a different, and for Djokovic, displeasing direction. Djokovic was broken to end the second and third sets, before suffering physically in the fourth.

Wawrinka possesses thunderous strokes able to penetrate the perhaps unparalleled defense of Djokovic, with his versatile one-handed backhand attracting the majority of the plaudits. But don't forget the forehand, which is among the most punishing around. He struck a stunning 46 winners.

Whereas Djokovic has won four grand slam matches in a row against Wawrinka's fellow Swiss, Federer, five straight against Murray and the only one he contested against Nadal since 2015, he is merely 3-3 in his last six against Wawrinka.

