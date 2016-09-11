Angelique Kerber: 'Incredible year' won't be ending with river dip

Story highlights Angelique Kerber won US Open to cap stellar year

German, 28, has overtaken Serena Williams in WTA rankings

Still, won't be jumping in Hudson river just yet

(CNN) Having turned pro thirteen years ago, it's easy to forget Angelique Kerber only won her first major title this year.

Victory against the indomitable Serena Williams in Melbourne defied all expectations; the 28-year-old German had never even reached a grand slam final until that day.

But now, as the season's end draws near, Kerber is proving it was more a watershed moment than a flash in the pan.

Overcoming Karolina Pliskova to take her maiden US Open title on Saturday , Kerber became the first female player other than Williams to win two majors in a season since Justine Henin in 2007.

"It's been an incredible year so far -- the best of my career," Kerber tells CNN's James Blake.

