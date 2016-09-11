Story highlights Artemis Racing takes Toulon round

Wins three of six races off French coast

GB team leads America's Cup World Series

Final round in Japan in November

(CNN) Super Sunday in Toulon saw the Swedish multihull Artemis Racing clinch overall victory in the Toulon round of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series.

Skippered by Nathan Outteridge, Artemis won two of the opening three races on the first day of competition Saturday and backed that up with a third victory from four in the final day opener.

A third place in the fifth round of six sealed the honors off the French coast for the Swedish challenger with an unassailable lead.

.@ArtemisRacing win it all at @LVACWSToulon! Their 5th place result in Race 6 is enough to secure overall event win. pic.twitter.com/5jjVu5dMa8 — America's Cup (@americascup) September 11, 2016

Late summer sunshine and light and fickle winds was a feature on both days of racing and series leader Land Rover BAR of Britain, skippered by Ben Ainslie, found itself sixth of six in the two opening races before claiming victory in the third.

Rio Olympic gold medalist Giles Scott was returning to the crew and Ainslie admitted their partnership was a bit rusty.

Read More