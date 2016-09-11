London Mayor Sadiq Khan hints he's with Clinton

Story highlights Sadiq Khan says a Western liberal can "also be somebody who practices the faith of Islam"

Khan says he's looking forward "to the best candidate winning, and I hope she does"

(CNN) London's Sadiq Khan made history in May when he became the first Muslim mayor of a major Western capital.

Now he's embarking on a visit to North America and making it clear he doesn't care for Donald Trump's talk of a ban on those who share his faith, even though the GOP nominee has softened his stance on the issue, limiting it to Muslims coming from countries with heavy terrorist activity.

"I'm a firm believer in building bridges rather than walls," Khan said in an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria that aired Sunday.

"I'm a firm believer, actually, that it's possible to be a Western liberal and also be somebody who practices the faith of Islam."

Khan alluded to the discrimination he faced during his race for mayor. "My election in London was one where my opponents tried to divide our city," he said.

