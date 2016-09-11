Giuliani on taking Iraqi oil: 'Of course it's legal. It's a war'

Story highlights Rudy Giuliani said 'anything's legal' in war as he defended Trump

Trump has called for the United States to take Iraq's oil

Washington (CNN) Rudy Giuliani defended Donald Trump's assertion that during the Iraq War the United States should have seized the country's oil, saying that "anything's legal" in war, despite the fact that laws governing war prohibit just that.

Trump has repeatedly said the United States should have taken Iraq's oil, including at a forum last week.

"I've always said -- shouldn't be there, but if we're going to get out, take the oil," Trump said at NBC's "Commander-in-Chief Forum." "If we would have taken the oil, you wouldn't have ISIS, because ISIS formed with the power and the wealth of that oil."

"You know, it used to be to the victor belong the spoils," Trump said. "Now, there was no victor there, believe me. There was no victor. But I always said: Take the oil."

There are, in fact, laws governing countries' actions at war.

