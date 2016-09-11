Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Politicians offer words of remembrance on September 11 anniversary

By Eli Watkins, CNN

Updated 10:03 AM ET, Sun September 11, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

An American flag is draped over the Pentagon where it was hit by an airliner 15 years ago, September 11, 2016 in Arlington, Virginia.
An American flag is draped over the Pentagon where it was hit by an airliner 15 years ago, September 11, 2016 in Arlington, Virginia.

Story highlights

  • Politicians reflect on 9/11
  • It's been 15 years since the terrorist attacks

Washington (CNN)Politicians took to social media Sunday morning to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the attacks of September 11, 2001.

President Barack Obama, speaking as president on 9/11 for the last time, told a crowd gathered at the Pentagon: "We remember, and we will never forget."
    Members of the political world for the most part offered similar sentiments online during this day of pause and reflection.