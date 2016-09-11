Politicians offer words of remembrance on September 11 anniversary

Story highlights Politicians reflect on 9/11

It's been 15 years since the terrorist attacks

Washington (CNN) Politicians took to social media Sunday morning to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the attacks of September 11, 2001.

President Barack Obama, speaking as president on 9/11 for the last time, told a crowd gathered at the Pentagon: "We remember, and we will never forget."

Members of the political world for the most part offered similar sentiments online during this day of pause and reflection.