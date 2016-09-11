Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Hillary Clinton not feeling well, leaves 9/11 event early

By Shimon Prokupecz, Jeff Zeleny and Eric Bradner, CNN

Updated 11:32 AM ET, Sun September 11, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Clinton not feeling well, leaves 9/11 event early

    JUST WATCHED

    Clinton not feeling well, leaves 9/11 event early

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(47 Videos)

(CNN)Hillary Clinton left the 9/11 commemoration ceremony Sunday early after she felt overheated and went to her daughter's apartment, the Clinton campaign said.

"Secretary Clinton attended the September 11th Commemoration Ceremony for just one hour and 30 minutes this morning to pay her respects and greet some of the families of the fallen. During the ceremony, she felt overheated so departed to go to her daughter's apartment, and is feeling much better," Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill said in a statement.
The pool accompanying Clinton says she left the ceremony around 9:30 a.m.
    While she was making her way into a van in her motorcade, Secret Service agents helped her into the van in the motorcade, a senior law enforcement official said.

    CNN's Dan Merica and Brianna Keilar contributed to this report.