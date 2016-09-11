Hillary Clinton not feeling well, leaves 9/11 event early

Story highlights
(CNN)Hillary Clinton appeared wobbly Sunday and stumbled as Secret Service agents helped her into a van to depart the 9/11 commemoration ceremony early.
The Democratic presidential nominee felt overheated, her campaign said, when she left at about 9:30 a.m. ET and traveled to her daughter's nearby apartment.
"Secretary Clinton attended the September 11th Commemoration Ceremony for one hour and 30 minutes this morning to pay her respects and greet some of the families of the fallen. During the ceremony, she felt overheated so departed to go to her daughter's apartment, and is feeling much better," Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill said in a statement.
A video of Clinton's departure from the 9/11 event at Ground Zero in Manhattan, posted by Twitter user Zdenek Gazda, shows her clearly stumbling, with Secret Service agents helping her into the van in the motorcade.
Leaving her daughter's apartment a little before noon, Clinton told reporters she was "feeling great."
"It's a beautiful day in New York," she added, while smiling and waving to supporters on the street before getting into her motorcade.
Michael Morell, the former CIA deputy director, told CNN's Jake Tapper Sunday he was with Clinton Friday for a national security meeting and "she looked fantastic. She had high energy."
"There are times in all of our lives when we don't feel well," he said. "I missed some of the briefings immediately after 9/11 because I wasn't feeling well. So let's not make more of this than there is."
Clinton suffered a two-minute coughing fit during an event in Cleveland last week, which she blamed on allergies.
"Every time I think about Trump I get allergic," she joked in front of the crowd.
Donald Trump and his top surrogates have claimed that she faces a health crisis, citing selectively edited videos of public events to advance claims she's suffered seizures.
There is no credible evidence to support any of these claims. Clinton's physician -- the only person to speak on the record who has actually examined her -- has repeatedly affirmed the former secretary of state's health and fitness for the highest office in the land.
In an interview on "Fox News Sunday" in August, former New York City mayor and Trump surrogate Rudy Giuliani first accused the mainstream media of hiding evidence, then encouraged doubters to "go online and put down 'Hillary Clinton illness.' "
During an appearance last month on the Jimmy Kimmel show, Clinton called the GOP claims about her health a "wacky strategy."
"I don't know why they are saying this," she said. "I think on the one hand, it is part of the wacky strategy, just say all these crazy things and maybe you can get some people to believe you."
The most recent major health problem Clinton has suffered was a scare in 2012 following a concussion -- but she is in good health now, according to a statement from her doctor that Clinton's campaign released in July 2015.
"Mrs. Clinton is a healthy 67-year old female whose current medical conditions include hypothyroidiam and seasonal pollen allergies," wrote Dr. Lisa Bardack, Clinton's doctor since 2001, in a health statement provided by Clinton's campaign.
The health statement says the blood clot, also known as a thrombosis, that Clinton suffered between her brain and skull following a fainting spell and concussion in late 2012 is completely resolved.
"She had follow-up testing in 2013, which revealed complete resolution of the effects of the concussion as well as total dissolution of the thrombosis. Mrs. Clinton also tested negative for all clotting disorders," Bardack writes.
But as a precaution, Clinton remains on daily blood thinners, something her husband previously revealed. Clinton takes Coumadin, the brand name for the blood thinner warfarin. She also takes Armour Thyroid for her hypothyroidism, antihistamines and Vitamin B12.
Clinton has no known drug allergies, does not smoke, use tobacco products or illicit drugs and drinks occasionally, according to Bardack, who also details her exercise regime: yoga, swimming, walking and weight training.
Clinton is up to date on health tests, including a colonoscopy and a few other tests not often seen in a presidential candidate's health disclosure: gynecologic exam, mammogram and breast ultrasound.
She received her most recent physical exam on March 21, 2015, according to the the statement. Her blood pressure was 100/65. Her heart rate was 72 and her EKG was normal. Her total cholesterol was 195, with an LDL ("bad cholesterol") of 118, and an
HDL ("good cholesterol") of 64 and triglycerides of 69.
"She is in excellent physical condition and fit to serve as President of the United States," Bardack's letter concludes.