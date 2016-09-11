Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Hillary Clinton stumbles -- will her campaign follow?

By Stephen Collinson, CNN

Updated 11:29 PM ET, Sun September 11, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Hillary Clinton leaves 9/11 event early RS _00005305

    JUST WATCHED

    Video shows Clinton stumble before illness revealed

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(47 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Double blows come at the wrong time for Clinton
  • Trump is closing in on the polls ahead of the first presidential debate

(CNN)A weekend of stumbles has Hillary Clinton suddenly looking vulnerable at a pivotal moment of her battle with Donald Trump.

Her swoon Sunday at muggy Ground Zero -- and damaging video of Clinton lurching into the arms of her security detail -- dramatically turned the state of her health from conservative conspiracy theory into a genuine campaign issue.
    The episode also exacerbates questions about transparency that have long dogged Clinton's White House bid after the campaign revealed the Democratic nominee is suffering from pneumonia -- a fact it kept quiet since Friday.
    But Sunday's drama was just merely a capstone on Clinton's rough 48 hours.
    Hillary Clinton expresses regret for comment
    Clinton expresses regret calls Trump supporters deplorable_00000000

      JUST WATCHED

      Hillary Clinton expresses regret for comment

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Hillary Clinton expresses regret for comment 01:09
    Clinton aides spent Saturday cleaning up her remark that "half" of Trump's supporters were "deplorables," meaning racists, sexists and homophobes. The remark, for which she later expressed "regret," suddenly united a Republican Party that has struggled to get behind its divisive nominee.
    Read More
    The double blows came at just the wrong time for the 68-year-old Clinton, as Trump closes in the polls and pressure builds ahead of the first presidential debate in two weeks -- an event shaping up to be a potentially pivotal moment of the campaign.
    Tight race in several battleground states
    Tight race in several battleground states

      JUST WATCHED

      Tight race in several battleground states

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Tight race in several battleground states 02:35
    Whether Clinton's rocky weekend will turn out to be just another unexpected twist in an election season that has had everything, or exert a lasting political impact will only become clear in the coming days. She canceled a trip to California schedule for Monday and Tuesday. The speed of her recovery and the way her enemies handle the episode will do much to shape how voters respond to her health issue.

    Weekend on defense

    But a weekend on defense and a possibly reduced schedule going forward threatens to slow Clinton's campaign at an unwelcome moment and will do little to calm increasingly jittery Democrats who only weeks ago were speculating about the possibility of an electoral landslide.
    Donna Brazile, the interim chair of the Democratic National Committee, released a reassuring statement late Sunday wishing Clinton a "speedy recovery."
    "I look forward to seeing her back out on the campaign trail and continuing on the path to victory," she said.
    It was bad enough for Clinton that she had to leave the ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks early -- setting off alarm bells among her traveling press pool. But the later emergence of video showing her wobbly, staggering and stumbling before being helped into her black van conjured up the kind of image, played over and over on television, that campaign strategists dread.
    The footage was more than a blow to her dignity. It will be used by opponents to validate a months-long campaign of rumors and innuendo about the true state of Clinton's health.
    9/11 cuts deep in Trump, Clinton campaigns
    Trump has frequently cast doubt on Clinton's physical fitness, saying she lacks "stamina" and takes naps in the afternoon and runs on an easy schedule -- a claim debunked by reporters who follow her campaign.

    Aware of potential impact

    The Clinton campaign was clearly aware of the potential impact of the video. After resting at her daughter Chelsea's apartment, the Democratic nominee emerged smiling, and under her own power in front of the cameras, taking a picture with a young girl before climbing into her motorcade.
    US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton waves to the press as she leaves her daughter&#39;s apartment building on September 11, 2016.
    US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton waves to the press as she leaves her daughter's apartment building on September 11, 2016.
    She told reporters she was "feeling great" and parried further questions by commenting that it was a "beautiful day in New York."
    The campaign also tried to foster an air of normality by saying that Clinton spent time playing with her grandchildren while at her daughter's home.
    But hours of speculation and uncertainty about what happened to Clinton and a lack of information about her status triggered an air of crisis.
    When details about her condition finally emerged -- in the form of a statement issued through the campaign by Clinton's physician Lisa Bardack -- they only added to impressions that the campaign abhors transparency.
    Hillary Clinton's stumble highlights campaign transparency problems
    Trump, whose Twitter account is normally on hair trigger alert, was unusually quiet Sunday. The Republican nominee had pledged not to campaign on the anniversary of the terror attacks but his uncharacteristic silence kept the focus on Clinton all day.
    Sources involved in the Trump campaign said they wanted to be respectful of the health issue. Staff and campaign surrogates were instructed not to post anything negative on social media.
    Given that Trump is 70 and would be the oldest person to take the oath of office as President for a first term, and Clinton would be the second oldest, both candidates are certain to face pressure for a more comprehensive accounting of their health.
    The former secretary of state has done far more to provide details on her health than Trump.
    Bardack issued a letter late last year saying Clinton was in good health and fit to serve as President. Trump has offered only a bizarre report from New York physician Harold Bornstein, saying that he would be the "healthiest individual ever elected President."
    Hillary Clinton accepts the Democratic Party&#39;s nomination for President during the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, July 28. The former first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state is the first woman to lead the presidential ticket of a major political party.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Hillary Clinton accepts the Democratic Party's nomination for President during the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, July 28. The former first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state is the first woman to lead the presidential ticket of a major political party.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 40
    Before she married Bill Clinton, she was Hillary Rodham. Here she is attending Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. She graduated in 1969 and spoke at the commencement ceremony. After Wellesley, she attended Yale Law School.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Before she married Bill Clinton, she was Hillary Rodham. Here she is attending Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. She graduated in 1969 and spoke at the commencement ceremony. After Wellesley, she attended Yale Law School.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 40
    Rodham was a lawyer for the Rodino Committee, whose work led to impeachment charges against U.S. President Richard Nixon in 1974.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Rodham was a lawyer for the Rodino Committee, whose work led to impeachment charges against U.S. President Richard Nixon in 1974.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 40
    In 1975, Rodham married Bill Clinton, whom she met at Yale Law School. He became the governor of Arkansas in 1978. In 1980, the couple had a daughter, Chelsea.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    In 1975, Rodham married Bill Clinton, whom she met at Yale Law School. He became the governor of Arkansas in 1978. In 1980, the couple had a daughter, Chelsea.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 40
    Arkansas&#39; first lady, now using the name Hillary Rodham Clinton, wears her inaugural ball gown in 1985.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Arkansas' first lady, now using the name Hillary Rodham Clinton, wears her inaugural ball gown in 1985.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 40
    The Clintons celebrate Bill&#39;s inauguration in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1991. He was governor from 1983 to 1992, when he was elected President.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    The Clintons celebrate Bill's inauguration in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1991. He was governor from 1983 to 1992, when he was elected President.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 40
    Bill Clinton comforts his wife on the set of &quot;60 Minutes&quot; after a stage light broke loose from the ceiling and knocked her down in January 1992.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Bill Clinton comforts his wife on the set of "60 Minutes" after a stage light broke loose from the ceiling and knocked her down in January 1992.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 40
    In June 1992, Clinton uses a sewing machine designed to eliminate back and wrist strain. She had just given a speech at a convention of the International Ladies&#39; Garment Workers Union.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    In June 1992, Clinton uses a sewing machine designed to eliminate back and wrist strain. She had just given a speech at a convention of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 40
    During the 1992 presidential campaign, Clinton jokes with her husband&#39;s running mate, Al Gore, and Gore&#39;s wife, Tipper, aboard a campaign bus.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    During the 1992 presidential campaign, Clinton jokes with her husband's running mate, Al Gore, and Gore's wife, Tipper, aboard a campaign bus.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 40
    Clinton accompanies her husband as he takes the oath of office in January 1993.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton accompanies her husband as he takes the oath of office in January 1993.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 40
    The Clintons share a laugh on Capitol Hill in 1993.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    The Clintons share a laugh on Capitol Hill in 1993.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 40
    Clinton unveils the renovated Blue Room of the White House in 1995.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton unveils the renovated Blue Room of the White House in 1995.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 40
    Clinton waves to the media in January 1996 as she arrives for an appearance before a grand jury in Washington. The first lady was subpoenaed to testify as a witness in the investigation of the Whitewater land deal in Arkansas. The Clintons&#39; business investment was investigated, but ultimately they were cleared of any wrongdoing.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton waves to the media in January 1996 as she arrives for an appearance before a grand jury in Washington. The first lady was subpoenaed to testify as a witness in the investigation of the Whitewater land deal in Arkansas. The Clintons' business investment was investigated, but ultimately they were cleared of any wrongdoing.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 40
    The Clintons hug as Bill is sworn in for a second term as President.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    The Clintons hug as Bill is sworn in for a second term as President.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 40
    The first lady holds up a Grammy Award, which she won for her audiobook &quot;It Takes a Village&quot; in 1997.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    The first lady holds up a Grammy Award, which she won for her audiobook "It Takes a Village" in 1997.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 40
    The Clintons dance on a beach in the U.S. Virgin Islands in January 1998. Later that month, Bill Clinton was accused of having a sexual relationship with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    The Clintons dance on a beach in the U.S. Virgin Islands in January 1998. Later that month, Bill Clinton was accused of having a sexual relationship with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 40
    Clinton looks on as her husband discusses the Monica Lewinsky scandal in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 26, 1998. Clinton declared, &quot;I did not have sexual relations with that woman.&quot; In August of that year, Clinton testified before a grand jury and admitted to having &quot;inappropriate intimate contact&quot; with Lewinsky, but he said it did not constitute sexual relations because they had not had intercourse. He was impeached in December on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton looks on as her husband discusses the Monica Lewinsky scandal in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 26, 1998. Clinton declared, "I did not have sexual relations with that woman." In August of that year, Clinton testified before a grand jury and admitted to having "inappropriate intimate contact" with Lewinsky, but he said it did not constitute sexual relations because they had not had intercourse. He was impeached in December on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 40
    The first family walks with their dog, Buddy, as they leave the White House for a vacation in August 1998.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    The first family walks with their dog, Buddy, as they leave the White House for a vacation in August 1998.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 40
    President Clinton makes a statement at the White House in December 1998, thanking members of Congress who voted against his impeachment. The Senate trial ended with an acquittal in February 1999.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    President Clinton makes a statement at the White House in December 1998, thanking members of Congress who voted against his impeachment. The Senate trial ended with an acquittal in February 1999.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 40
    Clinton announces in February 2000 that she will seek the U.S. Senate seat in New York. She was elected later that year.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton announces in February 2000 that she will seek the U.S. Senate seat in New York. She was elected later that year.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 40
    Clinton makes her first appearance on the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton makes her first appearance on the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 40
    Sen. Clinton comforts Maren Sarkarat, a woman who lost her husband in the September 11 terrorist attacks, during a ground-zero memorial in October 2001.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Sen. Clinton comforts Maren Sarkarat, a woman who lost her husband in the September 11 terrorist attacks, during a ground-zero memorial in October 2001.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 40
    Clinton holds up her book &quot;Living History&quot; before a signing in Auburn Hills, Michigan, in 2003.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton holds up her book "Living History" before a signing in Auburn Hills, Michigan, in 2003.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 40
    Clinton and another presidential hopeful, U.S. Sen. Barack Obama, applaud at the start of a Democratic debate in 2007.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton and another presidential hopeful, U.S. Sen. Barack Obama, applaud at the start of a Democratic debate in 2007.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 40
    Obama and Clinton talk on the plane on their way to a rally in Unity, New Hampshire, in June 2008. She had recently ended her presidential campaign and endorsed Obama.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Obama and Clinton talk on the plane on their way to a rally in Unity, New Hampshire, in June 2008. She had recently ended her presidential campaign and endorsed Obama.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 40
    Obama is flanked by Clinton and Vice President-elect Joe Biden at a news conference in Chicago in December 2008. He had designated Clinton to be his secretary of state.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Obama is flanked by Clinton and Vice President-elect Joe Biden at a news conference in Chicago in December 2008. He had designated Clinton to be his secretary of state.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 40
    Clinton, as secretary of state, greets Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a meeting just outside Moscow in March 2010.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton, as secretary of state, greets Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a meeting just outside Moscow in March 2010.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 40
    The Clintons pose on the day of Chelsea&#39;s wedding to Marc Mezvinsky in July 2010.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    The Clintons pose on the day of Chelsea's wedding to Marc Mezvinsky in July 2010.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 40
    In this photo provided by the White House, Obama, Clinton, Biden and other members of the national security team receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in May 2011.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    In this photo provided by the White House, Obama, Clinton, Biden and other members of the national security team receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in May 2011.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 40
    Clinton checks her Blackberry inside a military plane after leaving Malta in October 2011. In 2015, The New York Times reported that Clinton exclusively used a personal email account during her time as secretary of state. The account, fed through its own server, raises security and preservation concerns. Clinton later said she used a private domain out of &quot;convenience,&quot; but admits in retrospect &quot;it would have been better&quot; to use multiple emails.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton checks her Blackberry inside a military plane after leaving Malta in October 2011. In 2015, The New York Times reported that Clinton exclusively used a personal email account during her time as secretary of state. The account, fed through its own server, raises security and preservation concerns. Clinton later said she used a private domain out of "convenience," but admits in retrospect "it would have been better" to use multiple emails.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 40
    Clinton arrives for a group photo before a forum with the Gulf Cooperation Council in March 2012. The forum was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton arrives for a group photo before a forum with the Gulf Cooperation Council in March 2012. The forum was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 40
    Obama and Clinton bow during the transfer-of-remains ceremony marking the return of four Americans, including U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens, who were killed in Benghazi, Libya, in September 2012.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Obama and Clinton bow during the transfer-of-remains ceremony marking the return of four Americans, including U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens, who were killed in Benghazi, Libya, in September 2012.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 40
    Clinton ducks after a woman threw a shoe at her while she was delivering remarks at a recycling trade conference in Las Vegas in 2014.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton ducks after a woman threw a shoe at her while she was delivering remarks at a recycling trade conference in Las Vegas in 2014.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 40
    Clinton, now running for President again, performs with Jimmy Fallon during a &quot;Tonight Show&quot; skit in September.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton, now running for President again, performs with Jimmy Fallon during a "Tonight Show" skit in September.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 40
    Clinton testifies about the Benghazi attack during a House committee meeting in October. &quot;I would imagine I have thought more about what happened than all of you put together,&quot; she said during the 11-hour hearing. &quot;I have lost more sleep than all of you put together. I have been wracking my brain about what more could have been done or should have been done.&quot; Months earlier, Clinton had acknowledged a &quot;systemic breakdown&quot; as cited by an Accountability Review Board, and she said that her department was taking additional steps to increase security at U.S. diplomatic facilities.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton testifies about the Benghazi attack during a House committee meeting in October. "I would imagine I have thought more about what happened than all of you put together," she said during the 11-hour hearing. "I have lost more sleep than all of you put together. I have been wracking my brain about what more could have been done or should have been done." Months earlier, Clinton had acknowledged a "systemic breakdown" as cited by an Accountability Review Board, and she said that her department was taking additional steps to increase security at U.S. diplomatic facilities.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 40
    U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders shares a lighthearted moment with Clinton during a Democratic presidential debate in October. It came after Sanders gave his take on the Clinton email scandal. &quot;The American people are sick and tired of hearing about the damn emails,&quot; Sanders said. &quot;Enough of the emails. Let&#39;s talk about the real issues facing the United States of America.&quot;
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders shares a lighthearted moment with Clinton during a Democratic presidential debate in October. It came after Sanders gave his take on the Clinton email scandal. "The American people are sick and tired of hearing about the damn emails," Sanders said. "Enough of the emails. Let's talk about the real issues facing the United States of America."
    Hide Caption
    36 of 40
    Clinton is reflected in a teleprompter during a campaign rally in Alexandria, Virginia, in October.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton is reflected in a teleprompter during a campaign rally in Alexandria, Virginia, in October.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 40
    Clinton walks on her stage with her family after winning the New York primary in April.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton walks on her stage with her family after winning the New York primary in April.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 40
    After Clinton became the Democratic Party&#39;s presumptive nominee, this photo was posted to her official Twitter account. &quot;To every little girl who dreams big: Yes, you can be anything you want -- even president,&quot; Clinton said. &quot;Tonight is for you.&quot;
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    After Clinton became the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee, this photo was posted to her official Twitter account. "To every little girl who dreams big: Yes, you can be anything you want -- even president," Clinton said. "Tonight is for you."
    Hide Caption
    39 of 40
    Obama hugs Clinton after he gave a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The President said Clinton is ready to be commander in chief. &quot;For four years, I had a front-row seat to her intelligence, her judgment and her discipline,&quot; he said, referring to Clinton&#39;s stint as secretary of state.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Obama hugs Clinton after he gave a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The President said Clinton is ready to be commander in chief. "For four years, I had a front-row seat to her intelligence, her judgment and her discipline," he said, referring to Clinton's stint as secretary of state.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 40
    RESTRICTED hillary clinton DNCHillary Clinton Wellesley College RESTRICTED01 hillary clinton 1020Bill Clinton Hillary Chelsea 1980Hillary Rodham Clinton 1985Bill Hillary Chelsea Clinton 1991Bill Hillary Clinton 1992 RESTRICTED07 Hillary Clinton 1992Bill Hillary Clinton Al Tipper Gore 1992Bill Clinton inauguration 199307 hillary clinton 1020Hillary Clinton Blue Room 199510 hillary clinton 1020Bill Hillary Chelsea Clinton Inauguration RESTRICTEDHillary Clinton Grammy 1997Bill Hillary Clinton 199811 hillary clinton 1020Bill Hillary Chelsea 1998Bill Clinton statement 1998Hillary Clinton senate run 2000Hillary Clinton Senate 2000 RESTRICTEDHillary Clinton 911 memorial 2001 RESTRICTEDHillary Clinton Living History signingHillary Clinton Barack Obama 200725 hillary clinton 1020Obama Clinton Biden 2008Clinton Putin 201030 hillary clinton 1020Osama bin Laden death 2011Hillary Clinton 2011Hillary Clinton Saudi Arabia 2012Obama Clinton Benghazi remains 201201 hillary clinton 0602Hillary Clinton Jimmy Fallon 2015 RESTRICTEDHillary Clinton Benghazi hearing 2015 RESTRICTEDHillary Clinton Bernie Sanders CNN DebateHillary Clinton 2015Hillary Bill Chelsea Clinton 201601 hillary clinton twitter 0608RESTRICTED obama clinton DNC hug

    Difficult territory for candidates

    Health issues are always difficult territory for presidential candidates, who are forced to cede privacy that regular people take for granted. But there will still be questions asked why Clinton, after days of speculation about her health, was not more forthcoming with her diagnosis.
    Ever since Clinton sustained a blood clot and a concussion after a fainting episode near the end of her tenure as secretary of state in 2012, she has faced a swirl of conspiracy theories about her health.
    She joked about the criticism on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last month.
    See Hillary Clinton laugh off health questions
    hillary clinton health laughs pkg moos erin_00013811

      JUST WATCHED

      See Hillary Clinton laugh off health questions

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    See Hillary Clinton laugh off health questions 01:45
    "Back in October, the National Enquirer said I would be dead in six months. So with every breath I take, I feel like I have a new lease on life," Clinton said.
    If Clinton is forced to take time off, it will fall to her high-profile surrogates to pick up the slack. President Barack Obama, for instance, is due to campaign for his former rival and secretary of state Tuesday in Philadelphia. His wife, Michelle Obama, will hit the campaign trail as well next week.
    New Clinton ad highlights Republicans criticizing Trump
    Clinton had hoped for better headlines after the first frenzied post-Labor Day week on the trail.
    After months of dodging the press, she invited reporters to travel on her new campaign jet last week and took questions. On Friday, she gathered a group of high ranking former national security officials and military brass and delivered a presidential-style statement to stress her suitability to lead national security policy in the Oval Office.
    Polls, however, show that Clinton's lead has dramatically narrowed in recent weeks, amid unflattering coverage of the controversy over her email server and the Clinton Foundation.
    A CNN/ORC poll last week had behind Trump by 2% among likely voters and there are also signs of tightening in swing state polls -- despite Clinton still having many more routes to 270 electoral votes than Trump
    But in one ray of sunshine for Clinton on Sunday, an ABC News/Washington Post poll showed her up 5% on Trump among likely voters.

    CNN's Sara Murray and Noah Gray contributed to this report